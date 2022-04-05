When Seeds Become Toxic Waste

The day before Armstrong’s presentation, Jack Ranney and Clinton Shocklee, co-chairs of TPSA’s first “Treated Seed Task Force,” referred to the same CropLife guide Armstrong mentioned, calling it a crucial tool. Against a backdrop of corporate logos—Bayer, Syngenta, and Corteva Agriscience—they said the task force made up of lobbyists, government regulators corporate representatives, and industry and academic experts had identified contacts at government agencies in 10 corn-producing states who could serve as resources for farmers on how to dispose of treated seed.

Though the task force was created as a direct result of the AltEn disaster, they talked exclusively about helping farmers dispose of treated seed properly. Both repeatedly congratulated the task force on its progress to date.

When asked why the Task Force focused on farmer disposal assistance, Ranney said in an email that the reason was “the ever-changing rules related to treated seed disposal.” Questions about how the agrichemical companies should dispose of the seed, “would be best directed to seed companies,” he added.

Publicly, agrichemical companies have highlighted AltEn’s alleged malfeasance in accounting for the contamination, and allegations laid out in lawsuits paint a picture of AltEn as a uniquely bad actor. For example, one lawsuit claims Tanner Shaw listed his address as a $30 million Kansas estate equipped with a scuba-diving pond and still allegedly abandoned the AltEn site, selling off assets to avoid financial responsibility for the contamination in Mead. (The estate, now sold, was built by his stepfather Dennis Langley, the company’s founder, an influential figure in the Democratic party who was once the chief speechwriter for then-Senator Joe Biden and made his fortune on natural gas pipelines.)

According to NDEE, for years AltEn regularly violated laws that were in place to prevent the environmental contamination that could result from making ethanol with treated seed. Bayer’s litigation charges “AltEn failed to properly handle, store, and otherwise manage the [seed] and the by-products from the ethanol manufacturing process in violation of federal and state laws and AltEn’s contractual commitments to Bayer.”

The litigation estimates Bayer has spent $1.5 million on the clean-up as of March 2 and, like the other lawsuits, claims AltEn abandoned the unstable facility a year ago. Syngenta’s complaint says that the six companies “stepped up to the plate and volunteered to address immediate risks at the site, although they had not caused the AltEn mess.”

Still, the larger questions about ongoing treated seed disposal remain.

In Mead, contractors are covering the wet cake pile with a hard shell, repairing wastewater lagoons, and treating the wastewater so it can be spread on fields. As for that rainbow volcano, without more information from NDEE or the companies overseeing the cleanup, its fate remains unclear.

In February 2021, Pomajzl and Holsten went back to the site to inspect the wet cake storage. This time, they didn’t enter the white hoop buildings used for seed storage. But from the outside, they once again noted that the blue dust from seed coatings was not staying put. “Discoloration of the white hoop buildings appeared to be more pronounced compared to previous site visits,” Holsten wrote. “In addition, some snow on the ground . . . was also discolored.”

As recently as January 2022, various NDEE inspectors found bags of rotting seed on the ground outside on multiple visits. An agency spokesperson said those bags have since been cleaned up. In February, an update sent to NDEE by the group of companies working on the cleanup did not mention the seeds. The group did say its team was “dealing with leftover chemical inventory” but the spokesperson for the group would not say whether that “chemical inventory” included the seeds. “Everything AltEn left on site when it ceased operations has been reported to the state and accounted for. We would refer you to the NDEE for that information, as we are fully focused on the future,” she wrote.

Hoyle, at the Xerces Society, is also thinking about the future. Getting rid of treated seeds could concentrate some of the risks associated with planting them, she said. For example, research shows contact with neonics can kill pollinators, harm aquatic invertebrates, and affect bird populations. The difference, she said, is concentration: neonic use across millions of acres is akin to exposing entire swaths of the country’s ecosystems to low-level chronic exposure, while disposal of tons of seeds in one place amounts to a massive dose, potentially leading to more acute harm.

What happened in Mead with honey bee colonies dying off and high levels of water contamination “are somewhat extreme examples of what’s going on corn and soy fields around the country,” she said. “I think we need the industry and regulators to come together to find an appropriate disposal solution and also be transparent about where it’s going.”

This story is part of an ongoing Civil Eats investigation. Contact senior staff reporter Lisa Held with information about treated seed disposal at lisa@CivilEats.com or securely at lisaelaineh@protonmail.com. Ask her for her Signal info.