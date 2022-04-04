The Field Report: New UN Climate Report Urges Food Systems Solutions—Before It’s Too Late

According to the world’s top climate scientists, greenhouse gas emissions continued to rise over the last decade, and that trend must be stopped by 2025 in order to limit warming to 1.5°C and avoid catastrophic impacts.

Released today, the latest installment of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report charts a path toward cutting emissions and reducing warming. As the panel makes abundantly clear: While an immediate, rapid phase-out of fossil fuels remains paramount, agriculture, forestry, and food systems solutions are a non-negotiable piece of the puzzle. In fact, the report authors estimate that the sector can provide nearly one-third of the greenhouse gas reductions needed.

“This sector can not only provide large-scale reductions of emissions but can also remove and store CO2 at scale,” said lead author Mercedes Bustamante. “Well-designed, land-based mitigation options to remove carbon can also benefit biodiversity and ecosystems, help us adapt to climate change, secure livelihoods, improve food and water security.”

The Working Group III Report is dedicated to climate change mitigation, or strategies for making it less severe, and it closely followed the second report in the series, which assessed the scale and nature of threats to the planet’s landscape and people and strategies for adaptation. The first report, released last August, relayed the most up-to-date physical science on climate change, including the rate of warming; U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called it “a code red for humanity.”

Overall, this week’s report found that while the rate of emissions decreased between 2010 and 2019, average annual emissions were still higher than during the previous decade due to rising global activity from industry, energy, transportation, building, and agriculture. In the “agriculture, forestry, and other land use” sector, the rate of deforestation (which is a major source of emissions) decreased—but methane emissions primarily from cow burps and nitrous oxide emissions from fertilization of cropland continued to increase. And the report zeroed in on methane across all sectors: For a 1.5°C pathway, methane emissions must come down by 34 percent by 2030 and 44 percent by 2040.

Implementing solutions is equally urgent: The authors found that the current commitments countries have made to emissions reductions and energy transition would fall short of what’s necessary to achieve that goal—even if countries were on track to meet those commitments, which they currently are not. The report calls for a bolder, immediate transition to renewable energy across all sectors, which could be facilitated by the fact that the cost of renewable energy technologies like wind, solar, and batteries for electric vehicles has fallen consistently since the IPCC’s last assessment in 2014. And simply ending fossil fuel subsidies could by itself reduce emissions by 10 percent by 2030.

“Politics and status-quo interests—not science, money, or technology—remain the primary barriers to meeting climate targets.”

Many of the food-system and forestry solutions laid out in the report are also ready to be deployed right now at a low cost, the authors note. Preserving and restoring forests, peatlands, wetlands, and other land ecosystems have the greatest potential to make an impact followed by agricultural strategies including soil carbon management through grasslands and cropland, agroforestry, improved rice cultivation, and livestock and nutrient management. Demand-side solutions including shifting to diets higher in plants and lower in animal products and reducing food waste round out the list.

Of course, the authors note that many of these solutions have been understood for decades, but due to political realities, they have been deployed way too slowly. (The powerful global meat industry, for example, has been fighting all regulation and any messaging around reducing meat consumption for years.)

Across all sectors, “Politics and status-quo interests—not science, money, or technology —remain the primary barriers to meeting climate targets,” the authors write. And time is running out: For agriculture and forestry to deliver the full 30 percent share of emissions reductions it’s capable of, an estimated $400 billion will need to be invested globally, the authors say. And while that sounds like a huge number, “This estimate of the global funding requirement is smaller than the current subsidies provided to [farmers engaged in conventional] agriculture and forestry. A gradual redirection of existing agriculture and forestry subsidies would greatly advance mitigation,” they say.

Last week, in advance of the IPCC release, multiple organizations published their own reports on specific ways in which climate mitigation is linked to food and agriculture. Here are highlights from a few.

How Climate Solutions Can Alleviate Hunger. Purported negative impacts on the economy and working people are often cited as a reason not to implement aggressive climate change mitigation measures, but a new report from Project Drawdown outlines how climate mitigation measures can improve outcomes for people living in extreme poverty.

The report looks at Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where rates of poverty and food insecurity are high and communities are already disproportionately experiencing the impacts of climate change. It identifies “win-win” solutions—including agroforestry, protecting and restoring ecosystems, and adopting clean cooking—that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also providing health and well-being benefits such as increasing income and food security for people in poverty.