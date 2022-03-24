‘Food Companies Didn’t Get the Memo’—Steven Greenhouse on the Unionization Wave

A version of this article originally appeared in The Deep Dish, a members-only monthly newsletter from Civil Eats. To read the full issue, with exclusive reporting, interviews, photographs, and more, become a member today . The interview, which took place in late February, has been lightly edited for clarity and length, and updated to reflect recent developments.

Veteran journalist Steven Greenhouse is one of the most influential labor reporters in the U.S. Recently named a Senior Fellow at The Century Foundation, Greenhouse was a reporter for The New York Times for 31 years and spent the last 19 years covering labor and the workplace. He has covered myriad topics, including poverty among the nation’s farmworkers, the Fight for $15, locked-in workers at Walmart , and the push to roll back public employees’ bargaining rights.

His first book, The Big Squeeze: Tough Times for the American Worker, won the 2009 Sidney Hillman Book Prize. We reviewed his second book, Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor, in 2019. Greenhouse continues to freelance for many publications, and his Twitter account is often the first to follow, break, and make news. We spoke to him about this moment—probably the most significant for workers in decades—and what it means for food and farmworkers.

You’ve noted in all of your reporting, especially during this “Great Resignation,” that American workers are standing up and fighting back to an unusual degree. Some have suggested that 2022 might be the year of the food worker. Do you think this is a new era for labor organizing for food and farmworkers?

“A new era” is a big concept. I began reporting about labor for The New York Times in 1995. And I’m seeing more ferment and militancy among workers now than any time since then, and probably at any time since maybe the 1970s.

The nation hailed the importance of essential workers during the pandemic: We need cashiers at supermarkets, we need food delivery workers . . . because that holds our nation together, it feeds us. Many of these workers were long overlooked and undervalued, and they’re finally getting the recognition that they deserve. And yet, while they were hailed as heroes, a lot of employers didn’t treat them very well. So when it came to contract time, [employers] acted as if it was business as usual.

Second, when it comes to labor negotiations, with inflation rising, companies are just offering raises of 2 to 4 percent. And workers are saying, ‘What the hell? Corporate profits are up, at Deere, Kellogg’s, and Nabisco, and modest raises hardly keep up with inflation. We’re supposed to be heroes, we busted our humps. And now, you’re not showing the appreciation that we deserve.”

And third, a lot of essential workers put their lives on the line: Cashiers at Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Safeway faced customers every day and risked catching COVID. And some of these companies, fearing that they might lose business, told their customers, “Hey, you don’t even have to wear a mask into our store.” And that stuck for workers, that really endangered them. Many workers got sick or had to be quarantined and weren’t getting paid sick days. All these things helped contribute to this surge in worker anger, militancy, and strikes.

“Starbucks holds itself out as a more progressive company, so a lot of workers want to hold it to higher standards.”

My sense is a lot of food companies just didn’t get the memo that their workers often gave their all to keep factories and supermarkets running. Workers at Hershey are now trying to unionize, saying, “I worked 72 days straight.” Kellogg’s was trying to make people work 12-hour days, and workers felt that instead of being rewarded when the company made money, the company was making things worse for them. And [food workers] are saying, “Don’t you see that there’s a labor shortage? That we have more bargaining power, that we can go across the street to another employer that will pay us more and treat us better?”

You’ve been writing about and following the incredible rise in unionizing at Starbucks. Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich tweeted that Starbucks is raising prices after they reported a 31 percent increase in profits and that the company’s CEO’s pay increased by almost 40 percent last year to more than $20 million. These union victories are inspiring other food workers. Why do you think Starbucks matters?

For one, it’s really one of the sexiest, best-known brands in the fast food sector. Starbucks holds itself out as a more progressive company, so a lot of workers want to hold it to higher standards. And it’s the fast food brand where there’s been a unionization breakthrough. This is a big deal.

Starbucks generally offers better benefits than other fast food companies, and I give [former CEO] Howard Schultz credit for that. But during the pandemic, Starbucks workers felt poorly treated and they wanted a voice on the job. The workforce at Starbucks is different than at Chipotle; it’s more countercultural and arguably better educated. And they’re more [likely to be] Bernie Sanders sympathizers. It’s more understandable that they would be the first ones to take the leap.