The Field Report: The Clean Water Act Has Failed to Curb Ag Pollution

According to a damning new report , about half of the country’s rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds are classified as “impaired,” and farm pollution is the primary cause.

“[The] failure to confront agriculture . . . is probably the biggest program failure in the Clean Water Act,” said Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP), the organization behind the report, at a recent press conference.

In 1972—just two years after Richard Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the inaugural Earth Day was celebrated—Congress passed the Clean Water Act with the goal of making all of America’s waters “fishable and swimmable” again by 1983 and to eliminate pollution entirely by 1985. And the law did lead to significant progress in cleaning up waterways, says Schaeffer, who served as the director of civil enforcement at the EPA prior to his role at EIP.

“When I was a teenager in the late ‘60s in suburban Virginia, you could smell the Potomac River pretty much all the time in the summer. The White House used to have to close all the doors and windows whenever international visitors came through,” he said. About Ohio’s Cuyahoga River, which was so contaminated that it caught fire in 1969, he added, “People used to say that it didn’t flow, it oozed. . . . Things have changed for the better.”

But while the Clean Water Act effectively targeted “point sources” of pollution, such as factories and sewage plants, it didn’t include strong controls for “non-point sources,” such as farm field runoff.

And over the past 50 years, farming—especially animal agriculture—has changed dramatically. Large industrial operations that house thousands of cattle, tens of thousands of hogs, and hundreds of thousands of chickens in one place have all but replaced the many small operations that used to be spread out over the landscape. As farms get bigger, animal waste is concentrated in large volumes. Industrial animal feedlots and CAFOs depend on vast acres of corn and soy for feed, and nutrient runoff from the manure and/or synthetic fertilizer spread on fields pollutes waterways.

While nonprofits, corporations, and federal, state, and local governments have poured billions of dollars into incentivizing practices that improve and cover the soil to hold nutrients in place, those practices are far from mandatory and farmers still use them on a very small percentage of the acres used to grow commodity crops.

“There’s a limit to how much can be accomplished by these voluntary programs,” said Indra Frank, the environmental health and water policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council. In Indiana, she said, the Clean Water Act’s programs have significantly reduced sewage and industrial waste going into rivers and streams, but conservation initiatives to tackle farm runoff are not gaining enough traction.

“For example, the percent of Indiana cropland using no-till remained essentially unchanged from 2005 to 2019 at 38 percent, and the percent of Indiana cropland using cover crops . . . actually dropped to 8 percent in 2019.” With over 24,000 miles impaired enough to restrict recreation, the report found Indiana had the most miles of rivers and streams that were off-limits to people due to pollution.

Iowa isn’t in much better shape. There are nearly 5,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state classified as too polluted for human contact, and while that number might pale in comparison to Indiana’s, it works out to 93 percent of the assessed waterways. “The biggest issue in our state is the lack of regulation for CAFOs,” said Alicia Vasto, the water program associate director for the Iowa Environmental Council, who added that hogs now outnumber people there eight to one.

“EPA recognizes 3,896 CAFOs in Iowa, counting only the largest facilities, of which only 166 have discharge permits. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources counts more than 12,000 animal feeding operations of any size in our state . . . and there is little to no subsequent oversight.”