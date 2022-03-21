Vegan Fridays for All? More Schools Offer Plant-Based Meals

Wiggins says that while the district has always offered vegan and vegetarian options for those who request them, she views it more as a religious or dietary preference rather than something every student should receive. At the moment, she’s more concerned about having the foods on hand to honor her posted menu—and not repeating items too many times in a month.

“I’m having problems putting non-plant-base options on the trays, and even having the trays to put it on,” Wiggins says.

But longstanding systemic realities may pose a larger challenge for districts who want to increase the amount of plant-based foods they serve, advocates say. Public school districts purchase up to 20 percent of the ingredients and food products serve from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutritional Service (FNS) at a deeply subsidized cost. According to USDA data that was analyzed by FOE, 68 percent of the food USDA purchased from producers between 2017 and 2019 was meat, eggs, and dairy, with the vast majority of that coming from just 13 large companies—firms like Tyson, Cargill, and Smithfield.

Just 29 percent of the foods USDA procured in those two years were fruits and vegetables and less than 1 percent were plant-based proteins. FOE’s Hamerschlag says this is a result of decades of influence from big agriculture companies on the USDA’s school nutrition standards. But it could change again as early as this fall when the agency’s new “transitional standards” get released.

FOE is asking USDA to vastly increase its list of allowable meat alternatives to include beans, peas, lentils, tofu, soy products, quinoa and other high-protein grains, and nuts and seeds—even when they are not recognizable as such. Hamerschlag points to chicken nuggets as not resembling poultry but passing as a meat. The group is also pushing to allow non-dairy milks to satisfy the USDA’s dairy requirement.

“The industry has so much power,” Hamerschlag says. “It’s why milk is one of five federally mandated components of school meals, even though [National Institute of Health] estimates that 60 to 80 percent of African Americans and 50 to 80 percent of Hispanic people are unable to process lactose. We really feel like the dairy requirement is unjust from a racial equity perspective.”

In a statement to Civil Eats, a USDA spokesperson says, “FNS is supportive of schools incorporating plant-based proteins into their menus for Child Nutrition Programs (CNP), including school meals, as part of a diverse diet. Plant proteins that meet the criteria specified in regulations can be used in meeting the meat/meat alternate meal requirements of reimbursable school lunch and breakfast meals.”

For example, in 2012, FNS updated its USDA Foods criteria to allow districts to be reimbursed for tofu rather than meat. And in 2019, FNS updated food crediting in all CNPs to allow operators to credit tempeh and pasta made with pea, lentil, and bean flour, for all meals and snacks.

None of the changes at FNS would have happened were it not for outside advocacy, however, and advocates point out that many challenges remain to ensure students throughout the country—and not just on the coasts—have access to plant-based meals. Hamerschlag says she hopes to see the USDA better align school meal programs with scientific evidence on climate change and public health guidance for healthy eating.

This includes disqualifying USDA foods vendors who repeatedly violate labor and environmental laws; requiring that the USDA fully disclose ingredient lists and sourcing information; increasing spending on produce to align USDA Foods purchases with dietary guidelines recommending increased consumption of plants and vegetables; and phasing out processed lunch meats and pepperoni, among other recommendations. Doing these things will “create a more level playing field” for plant-based sources of protein in school cafeterias.

“Until USDA is willing to make some changes, I think it’s going to be hard for school districts to make the kinds of significant menu shifts that we need to create healthier meals for kids, give them more culturally appropriate options, and climate-friendly choices,” Hamerschlag says.

But if past is prologue, meat and dairy lobbyists will counter these measures. The meat industry has pushed back against the Meatless Monday movement, efforts to change the U.S. dietary guidelines, and other moves to reduce meat consumption on any kind of large scale. And despite plenty of vocal messaging from vegans and other plant-based advocates, meat consumption has continued to rise in the U.S. over the last decade.