Tracing Regenerative Farming to its Indigenous Roots

The Mexica, the Indigenous people of the Valley of Mexico who ruled the Aztec Empire in the 1300s, recognized some 60 different soil classes and had a word for soil that had been degraded by careless farming: tepetate.

Today, the Aztec people might be saddened by the majority of the farming in North America, where many have stopped rotating their crops, and the soil is often over-tilled, over-grazed, and kept bare between plantings, leading to erosion and fewer nutrients.

As we confront the grim realities of climate change, regenerative agriculture has arisen as a promising solution. In Healing Grounds: Climate, Justice, and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming, a new book published today, Liz Carlisle shows that carbon can actually be stored in the soil if we adopt ancestral land management strategies, many of which are held by communities of color. The cultures that Carlisle writes about in this book—Indigenous, Black, Latino, Hmong—are still connected to their deep farming histories and they’re using unique regenerative practices that not only enrich the soil but banish pests, reduce erosion, and increase yields. Carlisle believes contemporary farmers from all backgrounds have a lot to learn from these traditions.

She devotes one chapter each to Indigenous efforts to revive buffalo herds; Black land theft and the promise exemplified by one young Black woman who inherits her grandparents’ North Carolina agroforest; a Latina woman’s quest to study soil in the diversified immigrant-owned farms of California’s Central Valley; and Asian farming traditions—with a focus on Hmong farmers and a third-generation Japanese-American orchardist. Throughout, Carlisle weaves in surprising historical details about early pioneers of regenerative farming including agricultural scientist George Washington Carver (a proponent of intercropping with leguminous crops—in the 1890s) and Mexican scientist Efraím Hernández Xolocotzi, who brought agroecology to the public’s attention in the 1970s.

A professor in the Environmental Studies Program at University of California, Santa Barbara, Carlisle is also the author of the Lentil Underground and co-author with Bob Quinn of Grain by Grain. Civil Eats spoke to her about the emerging science behind carbon sequestration, the challenges of scaling up regenerative farming, and the urgent need for land reform.

Your book finds wisdom in cultural traditions—intercropping, integrated grazing, trees as buffers—that you hope to see adopted now at a wider scale to help us become more resilient in the face of climate change. Do you see that conversion happening?

I’m very hopeful about a large-scale transition for how agriculture looks in North America. And it’s because I see this current commodity system clearly failing the people who are necessary to its continuance. Input [i.e., synthetic fertilizer and pesticide] suppliers and processors have been trying to convince farmers for a long time that this system serves their interests, but it is clearer and clearer to people who work directly on the land that conventional commodity farming is a losing game. And people are speaking out about that. A big change is coming, and the question is what are we going to change to?

There are legal and policy pieces of that puzzle. The way in which we structure public subsidies to agriculture needs to shift to align with the public benefits that agriculture provides. We need to align payments to farmers with the kinds of ecosystem services and healthy foods that we want farmers to provide.

And we need major land reform. There’s a bill in Congress [The Justice for Black Farmers Act] that Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and a number of other senators have proposed that includes land grants, specifically to Black farmers. It would open the door to a process that would serve other underserved farmers.

We have an aging farm population, and a number of folks are looking to sell their land. We know that institutional finance is interested in investing in it. And we know that that’s going to be bad news for our whole society if that land is managed as a financial asset rather than as a living ecosystem. I think government needs to buy out these retiring farmers. There’s already a program like this in Rhode Island. This isn’t complete pie in the sky.

As you point out in the book, one of the of the bigger landholders in the country is a teacher’s pension fund, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), which rents land to industrial operations that grow GM soybeans and corn—or just leaves fields fallow. Should we start a disinvestment movement?

I think that’s a good conversation to be having. A significant share of the Mississippi Delta region’s agricultural land is held by TIAA, and that is super problematic. It’s neocolonialism.

We have an opportunity before this generational wave of land is about to transfer hands when we can pass a policy that allows for public investment in that land—before it rises in price. Institutional investors are counting on this land shooting up in value. If that happens, then it’s going to be much harder to intervene with public policy.

You emphasize that it’s hard to pin down how much carbon is being sequestered by regenerative farming methods. What, to you, is the most persuasive scientific data on carbon sequestration?

We have an emerging science of understanding the movement of carbon at the microbial level and literally being able to track the carbon itself using an entirely new generation of research technology. Any researcher who does this work will say that this is emerging.

The biggest challenge is going from research at the scale of a microbe to models that then extrapolate to the scale of the globe. The “4 per mille” study is one of the soundest scientific attempts to take the data that we have, model it out, and extrapolate it to the entire globe. What that group of researchers concluded is that if we improve soil organic carbon by “four per mille”—so four out of 1,000 or four-tenths of a percent—across the globe, we can achieve meaningful carbon emissions drawdown—20 to 35 percent. There’s even an initiative. The French government got behind it in a big way.

What researchers are confident in is this: healthy ecosystems that you can observe at the macro scale have a healthy carbon cycle. When we think about designing policy, I think it’s important that we not ignore that indicator. It’s easy to get excited about being able to look at a carbon atom. And I think that research is really important. Yet we have existing ways of looking at the health of a forest ecosystem or a prairie ecosystem that are extremely reliable indicators of what’s happening with the carbon cycle.