The Field Report: What the Invasion of Ukraine Means for the Food Supply

At 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, two World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees shared a video from Medyka, Poland, on the border of Ukraine. Temperatures were well below freezing as families, some of whom had been traveling for days, poured over the border. “We’ve been out all night serving hot potato and chicken stew to folks walking across,” said a WCK worker identified as Dan, as refugees boarded buses in the background to continue their arduous journeys.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than 2 million people—half of them children—have fled their homes in search of safety. Now refugees, they’re in desperate need of food and water. At the same time, bombing has left tens of thousands of Ukrainians who remain in the country without food, water, or power to cook with. Homes, kitchens, and lives are destroyed. Families are sheltering in subway tunnels, far from their pantries and refrigerators. Many in the southern town of Mariupol have been trapped for more than a week without food, water, or electricity.

Food production in the country is in shambles. As of Monday, the largest industrial poultry company was still operating, but distribution routes had been disrupted. Dairy farmers continue to feed and milk their cows, even though sales of milk have been cut in half due to supply chain disruptions. As planting season approaches for grains and other crops, farmers are reporting that they may not be able to get seeds in the ground. Expected shipments of seeds and diesel needed to run equipment have not arrived and rockets overhead inspire fear of working in the fields.

WCK started serving hot meals to refugees crossing the border into Poland within hours of the initial invasion. They have since set up a central commissary kitchen and established meal distribution points across six countries in the region, including Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and Romania. Like it did with restaurants all over the U.S. when COVID-19 caused shutdowns in 2020 and communities struggled to access food, the group is also partnering with local restaurants, caterers, and food trucks within Ukraine. The organization estimates it is now helping to distribute 60,000 meals per day.

And as soon as founder chef José Andrés announced WCK would activate in response to the invasion, the U.S. culinary world responded with #ChefsforUkraine. This coming weekend, a two-day event called the Belly Full Pizza Pop Up will feature more than a dozen of Washington D.C.’s top chefs to raise funds that will go to helping WCK feed Ukrainian refugees. Paola Velez—who co-founded the intergroup Bakers Against Racism during the 2020 protests over the murder of George Floyd—recently launched Bake for Ukraine. An initiative dubbed #CookforUkraine was launched in the United Kingdom with funds going to relief organization UNICEF, and chefs like Nigella Lawson in London are participating. Many other restaurants, bars, and bakeries in the U.S. and around the globe are raising money to feed Ukrainians and expressing solidarity by selling blue and yellow macarons and traditional Ukrainian foods.

And while getting adequate nourishment to victims of the invasion is the most pressing food issue, the global nature of today’s food system means that Russia’s actions in Ukraine will impact how and what people all over the world eat in complex ways, for a long time.

Read More:

Photo Essay: Puerto Rico’s Small Farmers Rebuild, With Help from World Central Kitchen

Can Restaurants Survive the Pandemic by Feeding Those In Need?

Impacts on the Global Food Supply. Together, Russia and Ukraine’s food exports account for about 12 percent of the calories traded globally. In addition to significant exports of sunflower oil, barley, and corn, the two countries provide close to 30 percent of the world’s wheat exports. Yet at this point, Ukraine’s grain supply is effectively offline. Ukraine’s government also banned exports of rye, barley, buckwheat, millet, sugar, salt, and meat through the end of the year. While wheat exports mainly happen in the fall and therefore the supply has not yet been interrupted, prices have increased 55 percent in Europe. Last week, commodity wheat prices shot up to a level not seen since 2008.

Experts are especially concerned about how price increases—and expected shortages later this year—within the global grain market could increase the number of people going hungry around the world, especially when combined with the impacts of the pandemic. Many countries with high rates of food insecurity—including Yemen, Lebanon, and Egypt in the Middle East/North Africa, Indonesia and Bangladesh in South Asia, and Sudan and Nigeria in sub-Saharan Africa—depend heavily on Ukrainian and Russian wheat.

The U.S. is more of a grain producer than importer, but ripple effects are still certain to hit pieces of the food system here as well. For example, as Forbes reported, some organic chicken producers rely on organic feed corn from Ukraine, which could be disrupted. Organic grain demand has long outpaced supply in the U.S. And fertilizer prices have been spiking, as Russia is an important producer of fertilizer and some of its components.

Read More:

US Groups Invest Billions in Industrial Agriculture in Africa

Rodale Enlists Cargill to Increase Organic Grain Supply for Chickens