Is Michelle Wu America’s Food Justice Mayor?

On a raw, 24-degree February morning, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is waxing philosophical about food and farming. Standing in front of a shivering who’s-who of Boston’s urban agriculture, food access, and economic development communities at the Fowler Clark Epstein Farm in the historically Black Mattapan neighborhood, Wu is announcing the formation of two new city offices—the Office of Food Justice and the GrowBoston: Office of Urban Agriculture—to tackle food access and production, respectively.

In a multicultural, nearly 400-year-old city with a massive economic gulf between the city’s wealthiest and poorest residents, the two offices will oversee what is arguably the most ambitious food policy agenda Boston has ever seen and one that could serve an example for other cities nationwide.

Michelle Wu hosts a press conference at the Fowler Clark Epstein Farm regarding the Office of Food Justice & Grow Boston. (Mayor’s Office Photo by John Wilcox)

When a reporter asks Wu what this day means to her personally, she launches into an heartfelt recollection. As a child, she says, her Taiwanese American family drove an hour every week to the grocery store “that had the vegetables and spices that my parents felt were home.” Then she reflects on the bureaucratic hurdles of opening a small tea shop in Chicago in her early 20s after graduating from Harvard, an experience that would inform and inspire her later work to clear some of those barriers in Boston as a City Hall staffer and then as an at-large city councilor. “Food is so intrinsically part of our identities, our cultures, and our humanity,” she tells the crowd, “and the chance that Boston has to keep building the movement that has been growing here is incredible.” “Food is so intrinsically part of our identities, our cultures, and our humanity, and the chance that Boston has to keep building the movement that has been growing here is incredible.” Other Boston mayors have cared about food and farms, of course, but Michelle Wu is a former small restaurant owner whose experience navigating tricky licensing landscape in Chicago inspired, in part, her entry into law school (she is the first lawyer to serve as Boston’s mayor since 1984) and government service after that. Food justice advocates laud the access they had to Wu when she was a city councilor and praise her depth of knowledge on the issues. She is Boston’s first mayor who is also a mother, and she knows how to feed a family, advocates say. But will a perfect storm of challenges in Boston—including a high-profile search for the city’s seventh schools superintendent in 15 years and the ongoing recovery from the pandemic—put food justice on the back burner in New England’s largest city? A Foundation of Food, Family

By all accounts, Michelle Wu’s deep appreciation for food—and the power it has as a cultural force—runs deep. After eating her parents’ home-cooked Taiwanese food growing up, she moved east from Chicago in 2003 to attend Harvard and quickly landed a job at the prestigious Boston Consulting Group after graduation. But when her younger sisters called with the news that their mother, Yu-Min, was exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis, Wu and her then-boyfriend, Conor Pewarski, moved back to Chicago to care for her.