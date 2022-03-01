As a National Seafood Council Takes Shape, Whose Interests Will It Serve?

In 1993, the California Milk Processor Board approached a San Francisco advertising firm with a challenge: rev up the sales of milk, which for years had been on a slow, downhill slide. The board’s leadership hoped that a fresh ad campaign could rehabilitate milk’s image—boring, forgettable, mostly for kids—and had convinced its members to contribute 3 cents for every gallon they processed to fund one.

The result was a slogan to rival “Just Do It” and “Think Different”—“Got Milk?” The California campaign made such a big splash that it was eventually licensed by milk processors nationally as part of the National Dairy Research and Promotion program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Glossy portraits of celebrities from Naomi Campbell to Bart Simpson sporting milk mustaches became iconic, up there with Friends and Doc Martens as totems of 1990s pop culture. And, in 1994, the slump was broken: Milk sales in California notched up by 2 percent.

Americans consume just 19 pounds of seafood per capita per year, compared to 97 pounds of poultry and 59 pounds of beef.

Milk isn’t the only agricultural commodity to have benefitted from an outrageously successful marketing strategy. Witness beef (“Where’s the beef?”), pork (“The other white meat”), cotton (“The fabric of our lives”), California Raisins, and the “incredible, edible egg.” Commodity marketing programs tend to be surprisingly effective. According to the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), which is tasked with helping farmers sell what they grow, every $1 spent on promoting the likes of avocados, pecans, or lamb can result in as much as $18 in additional sales for American producers. Today, AMS has an annual operating budget of $1.8 billion and oversees research and promotion boards, more commonly called “checkoff programs,” for 22 different agricultural commodities, from Christmas trees to peanuts.

Then there is American seafood, which has long languished in a kind of marketing dead zone. As a product of our waterways rather than our farms, seafood does not fall within the USDA’s purview, and therefore doesn’t benefit from that marketing machine. Fisheries are overseen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which is best known for issuing weather forecasts. While some fisheries have clubbed together to burnish the image of a particular species—think Maine lobster, Gulf shrimp, Alaska wild salmon—American seafood has never had the benefit of a slick, big-budget, Got-Milk-style marketing effort.

Perhaps as a result, Americans consume just 19 pounds of seafood per capita per year, compared to 97 pounds of poultry and 59 pounds of beef. Trading some of that land food for seafood would be a positive change, not just for the livelihoods of American fishermen, but because of the health benefits of eating fish and its relatively slim carbon footprint.

Now, though, a glimmer of hope may be on the horizon for U.S. fisheries, as an effort to stand up a National Seafood Council tasked with marketing all those fine finned foods is at long last underway. But who ends up controlling such a council—and what seafood gets plugged on your social media feed—could have a major impact on which segments of the global seafood industry stand to benefit.

A New National Seafood Council Is Born