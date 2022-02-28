The Field Report: New UN Climate Report Paints a Stark Picture for Food Systems, but Solutions Exist

Welcome to The Field Report , our weekly roundup of easy-to-digest stories. Each week, we’ll provide you with the perspective, analysis, and context you need to make sense of the most important food system news coming out of Washington, D.C. and around the country. Email lisa@civileats.com with tips.

The latest extensive report from the world’s top climate scientists confirms what many of us have observed in recent years: climate change is already disrupting the world’s supply of food and water more significantly than previously thought, and those disruptions will get worse. While the majority of countries are not doing enough to adapt and build resilience, experts say solutions within agriculture and the broader food system have real potential to both mitigate the crisis and benefit people and the planet in other ways—if implemented quickly and decisively.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is the latest installment in a series split between three working groups. The first report, released last August, focused on the most up-to-date physical science on climate change, including the rate of warming; U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called it “a code red for humanity.” The one released today focused on the scale and nature of threats to the planet’s landscape and people. In April, a third report will cover how much progress has been made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and opportunities for accelerating those reductions.

Overall, the scientists behind the new report found that “the extent and magnitude” of the impacts are larger than the IPCC had previously determined and that they touch all aspects of life on Earth, from diminishing kelp forests to irreversible permafrost thaw to a growing mental health crisis.

Impacts on food and water were front and center. “Overall, the picture is stark for food systems. No one is left unaffected by climate change,” said Rachel Bezner Kerr, a professor at Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who was the lead author on the report’s food chapter. “At the same time, we find that every increased amount of warming will increase the risk of severe impacts. So, the more rapid we can take strong action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the less severe the impacts will be.”

That’s because there’s a pile-on effect, and various risks are compounding each other over time.

In Africa, Asia, Central and South America, the Arctic, and small island nations, extreme climate events have already caused food shortages in some communities and reduced water security. In North America, warming temperatures have reduced wheat, corn, and soybean crop productivity and water availability for drinking, livestock, and irrigation. Globally, warming oceans have impacted seafood production.

If countries fail to keep temperature rise within the 1.5°C range, crop losses due to droughts, flooding, and other extreme weather events will increase, along with food safety risks from food- and waterborne diseases, including zoonotic diseases that can be passed between animals and humans. (Two current disease threats the world is facing—COVID-19 and avian influenza—are zoonotic.)

Over time, global warming will also progressively make it harder for farmers to grow food, as water becomes more scarce and natural processes get disrupted, affecting soil health, pollination, and threats from pests.

While some impacts like sea level rise and extinctions are already irreversible, the report authors emphasized that “near-term actions that limit global warming to close to 1.5°C would

substantially reduce projected losses and damages.” (Last week in a Washington Post op-ed, climate scientists also argued that despite old models that showed warming would continue for several decades after carbon emissions stop, new science suggests swift action could actually halt temperature rise within three to five years.)

And in the food system, Bezner Kerr said she and her colleagues found “a rich, extensive literature” on solutions.