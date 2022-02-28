Pandemic Disruptions Created an Opportunity for Organic School Meals in California

Barbara Jellison is on the lookout for an organic crouton supplier. The food service director at West Contra Costa Unified School District, just northeast of San Francisco, has found organic Romaine lettuce, chicken, and Parmesan cheese for the Caesar salad served at the district’s 53 schools, but she hasn’t tackled the croutons yet. Based on her success so far, it won’t be long.

Ingredient by ingredient, Jellison has been working to get more fruits, vegetables, and meats from organic farms into meals served by the district, where about three-quarters of the 30,000 students live in low-income households. Some meals—including teriyaki chicken and rice, a fruit and cheese plate, and pasta marinara—are entirely organic. “It’s like the biggest puzzle, and every day another piece fits in because something amazing happens or a company says, ‘Okay, we’ll make this for you and we’ll make it at the price that you can pay,’” said Judi Shils, who partnered with Jellison to help with the transition through her local nonprofit Conscious Kitchen. “Every day is a transformation.” This particular transformation began during the pandemic, when numerous disruptions to school food service inadvertently shook open doors that had been locked securely for years. The federal government loosened regulations that make it difficult for any supplier other than the largest conventional food companies to get their food into cafeterias. The federal and state government both sent extra funds to California schools to ensure children would not go hungry. And global supply-chain snags gave smaller, local farms a leg up; many of those farms in Northern California are organic. Judy Shils of Conscious Kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Conscious Kitchen) To be clear, COVID-19 also introduced devastating challenges across the country for food service workers, students, and families that rely on school meals. It continues to do so in many places. But Jellison is one of several California food service leaders that was able to take advantage of the pause in standard operating procedures to shift toward what she sees as better food for her students. With Shils on her side, she was able to break serious (organic) ground. And while all kinds of school food reforms have been gaining traction for years, Shils and like-minded advocates and organizations see homing in on organic foods as an easy way to bundle together multiple goals around improving the health and sustainability of meals. “There’s a whole host of reasons that we want to see more support for organic in school meals,” said Kari Hamerschlag, the deputy director of food and agriculture at Friends of the Earth, who has been working to get more organic food into schools since 2017. “The benefits of organic are significant in terms of climate, soil health, and reducing toxic pesticide exposure.” That includes exposure farmworkers face in the fields and that children, who are particularly vulnerable to chemical impacts, might encounter due to trace amounts of pesticides in food. Getting local organic farms and producers in the door in one district enables them to expand their reach to more students at more schools. Now, despite challenges ahead, the infrastructure is in place to help Jellison and Shils continue to make progress post-pandemic, and the work has already begun to have ripple effects. “Those companies that we were connected to and supported us and we supported them through the majority of the pandemic . . . they’re learning how to work with schools and how to reformulate some of their items to meet our requirements,” she said, “and hopefully will be able to support other school districts in time.” In other words, getting local organic farms and producers in the door in one district enables them to expand their reach to more students at more schools. The West Contra County Case Study

Early school meal innovators like Alice Waters’ Edible Schoolyard focused on organic in their efforts, and the push toward organic meals has grown alongside other compatible school meal reform campaigns. Farm-to-school efforts can create pathways to buy produce from organic farms (especially in California, the country’s number-one farm state) and universal free meals lead to more funds for purchasing. Shifting to more plant-based meals saves money that can be spent on organic ingredients, and scratch cooking initiatives allow schools to buy raw ingredients in bulk to bring the cost of organic foods down. One 2020 study out of the University of California Berkeley found that about 30 percent of districts reported purchasing some amount of organic food.

And districts that have signed on to the Good Food Purchasing Program, like the San Francisco Unified School District, get points on multiple metrics, including environmental sustainability and animal welfare, when they switch from products like conventional yogurt to an brand like Stonyfield, which is where SFUSD gets its organic yogurt. Shils’ model at Conscious Kitchen is based on bringing all organic, scratch-cooked, plant-forward meals to districts that serve a large proportion of low-income students. Since organic food is often priced higher at the grocery store and may be out of reach for the students’ families at home, she explained, school lunch presents an opportunity to serve them the healthiest food possible and level the playing field, while also shifting the food system in a more sustainable direction. “When you have hundreds of thousands of children needing to be fed, it creates a lot of leverage, and food prices go down, our land is healthy, the agricultural practices [are better for the workers], and we mitigate climate change,” she said. She first implemented the model at Bayside MLK Academy and Willow Creek Academy in the Sausalito Marin City School District, with great success. But those two schools only serve about 500 mostly low-income students, combined. West Contra Costa’s size presented a much bigger opportunity, and during the 2018–2019 school year, Shils piloted the model at one school—although it didn’t stick. Jellison said that, at the time, it felt unfair to her that one school in the district had better food than the others. Plus, she was dealing with other challenges related to lack of equipment, unhappy staff, and a financial deficit. When COVID-19 arrived, everything changed. Instead of making hot meals for pick-up, waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowed her to begin distributing boxes of raw ingredients. Each box contained enough for three meals and one snack for seven days, and once things were up and running, Jellison’s team was distributing more than 20,000 boxes per week. Suddenly, they could give out things like whole pineapples and ground beef, which typical school lunch service couldn’t accommodate because of labor and equipment. “I thought, ‘Let’s get this box to the next level,’” she said. In the fall of 2020, Jellison called Shils and asked if she wanted to help get some organic food into the boxes. Shils reached out to local farms and vendors including Full Belly Farm, Earl’s Organic, and Lundberg Family Farms.

Products from the first 100 percent organic school food box. (Photo courtesy of Conscious Kitchen)