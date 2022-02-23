Ocean Plastic Is Bad, but Soil Plastic Pollution May Be Worse

While much of the public’s attention—and funding for scientific research—has been funneled into efforts that focus on the impact of plastics in marine environments, the ones in our soils may be just as serious a problem. In response, policymakers and scientists alike are starting to shift their attention to the negative impacts of plastics on land.

“Currently with all the use of plastics in agriculture, the focus is on what benefits they deliver,” said Richard Thompson, a co-author of the report. While plastics offer farmers benefits in the form of increased yields and resource efficiency, “there’s very little focus on their potential for harm,” said Thompson.

While scientists note significant gaps in knowledge about how plastics affect soils, a growing body of research has shown that they can serve as vectors for chemicals and pathogens harmful to human health. They can also disrupt soil biology and crop establishment, which could negatively impact food security.

Agricultural production is a growing source of global plastic use, accounting for 3.5 percent of global plastic production, according to the FAO report. The report estimates that in 2019, the agriculture sector used 12.5 million tons of plastic, with crop and livestock sectors accounting for 10 million tons. While that may seem like an insignificant slice of the overall problem, the threat lies in these products’ proximity to earth’s soils and the food we consume. Commonly used agricultural products, such as non-biodegradable plastic mulching films, greenhouse films, and polymer-coated slow-release fertilizers, have a tendency to break down in the soil, leaving behind pieces of plastic ranging in size from large to microscopic. These pieces have unknown, yet potentially detrimental, implications for ecosystems and human health.

According to a recent report by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the earth’s soils may be more saturated with plastic pollution than oceans and an estimated 80 percent of plastics found in marine environments are first disposed of on land. The report announces the first global call for action to protect agricultural soils from plastic pollution based on the “6R principle” for sustainable plastic use, which involves refusing, redesigning, reducing, reusing, recycling, and recovering plastics.

The term plasticulture describes the use of plastic products in nearly every facet of agricultural production, from growing seedlings and preventing weed pressure to storing food. It has been touted as a method for increasing crop productivity and improving food security.

The use of plastic mulching films, for example, has been shown to increase water-use efficiency in crop fields. Polymer-coated, controlled-release fertilizers have also been shown to increase yields and reduce runoff by slowly releasing nutrients. Plastic storage can increase the longevity of harvested crops, and lightweight plastic bins can lead to cheaper, more efficient transport to processors and retailers. Plastic-covered greenhouses extend growing seasons in harsh weather conditions.

“It’s not about stopping the use of plastic in agriculture, because there are benefits,” said Luca Nizzetto, a senior research scientist cited in the FAO report who specializes in microplastics in terrestrial environments with the Norwegian Institute for Water Research. “But they have to be verifiably safe for the environment and used in a sustainable way.”

While land-based experimentation has been limited, some research has shown that plastics can absorb and concentrate pollutants and harbor pathogens—and have detrimental effects on human and environmental health. For example, an experiment led by Mary Beth Kirkham, a plant physiologist and distinguished professor of agronomy at Kansas State University, found that wheat plants grown in soils that contain microplastics absorbed more cadmium than plants grown in soils where the contaminant was present on its own.

The experiment’s findings lead Kirkham to believe that more plastics in our soils may lead to elevated levels of toxins in our food. “These are concerns, but they are big question marks, too,” said Kirkham. “We need more studies.”

Many of the products used in agricultural production have a relatively short lifespan—12 months or less—and few options exist for end-of-life recycling, especially in rural areas with a shortage of waste management infrastructure.

When no collection system exists for these plastics after they’re no longer of use, a farmer has limited and potentially hazardous options for getting rid of them: take them to the landfill, burn them, or keep them in their fields. Burning plastics releases harmful chemicals, like dioxins, which can cause carcinogenic effects when inhaled by humans. Kirkham says she has gotten calls about farmers tilling plastic mulching films into their fields, citing a lack of access to machinery for retrieval. When agricultural plastics are left in fields, they break down into smaller particles that have the potential to persist in the soil for a very long time. Earthworms can ingest and transport these particles to deeper levels of the soil, and their accumulation can lead to impediments in the flow of moisture and nutrients and may inhibit the soil’s ability to retain water.

While plasticulture is given credit for boosts in production in the short-term, little evidence has been gathered about the long-term impacts of agricultural plastics on soil health and, thus, the long-game of food security.

“Yes, we need more science to fully understand, but it’s clear that there’s an urgency to act,” said Giulia Carlini, a senior attorney with the Center for International Environmental Law, an organization that advocates for the creation of an international agreement on curbing plastic pollution. “We should apply the precautionary principle because we’ve learned so many late lessons from early warnings.”