The Field Report: Will the Next Farm Bill Move the Needle on Climate Action?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s announcement of a $1 billion investment in the development of “climate-support commodities” was big news this week. But it didn’t take place in a vacuum.

The farm bill—the hulking, nearly trillion-dollar piece of legislation that Congress passes every 5 years—is also once again on the horizon. And this time, legislators are promising to use federal spending on agriculture to steer farms away from the quickly intensifying climate crises.

Last week, farmers, ranchers, and federal agency officials offered up their advice on how to do that to Congressmembers in two separate hearings. The first hearing was dedicated to the conservation programs through which the USDA pays farmers to adopt sustainable practices and take land out of production.

These programs—especially the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP)—are uniquely popular among farmers and most farm and environmental advocacy groups. But the programs don’t always deliver on their promises around improving soil health or maximizing carbon sequestration.

In testimony, Terry Cosby, head of the agency division that runs the programs, said that his team had already moved some EQIP dollars toward climate-friendly practices while “looking at how efficient and effective [EQIP] is “related to climate and overlapping equity concerns. Cosby also said the USDA has identified 81 “enhancements” to the CSP program that “have the best chance to help us with the climate crisis.” Cosby noted that there are more interested farms than there are available funds and encouraged lawmakers to increase funding; the stalled Build Back Better Act includes additional funding.

Several lawmakers mentioned increasing support for manure digesters on livestock operations, including Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia), who is co-sponsoring a bill to expand funding for on-farm renewable energy projects. Digesters, which convert gases from waste into energy, are controversial due to the fact that they primarily work for agricultural producers keeping large numbers of animals in concentrated animal feeding operations or CAFOs. Many advocates see government support for digesters as stacking the system against farmers using more inherently climate-friendly systems, like regeneratively grazed dairies or pastured pork farms. (One study published last week found that on California dairy farms with digesters, each cow can generate more than $2,800 per year in environmental credits.)

Similar criticisms have been lobbed at carbon markets, another popular Beltway ag–climate solution. Rep. Spanberger also lobbied for passage of her Growing Climate Solutions Act, which would support the development of those markets.

The second hearing, the following day, was focused on “Sustainability in Livestock.” There, farmer witnesses and lawmakers discussed feed changes and additives that have the potential to reduce methane in cattle burps and gene-edited traits that could improve cattle’s heat tolerance. Representatives asked the most questions of Kim Stackhouse-Lawson, a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, who called repeatedly for more research funding to study livestock’s climate impacts. Stackhouse-Lawson, who previously worked for JBS, the world’s largest meat company, talked about what she sees as a gap in data: the fact that most currently available greenhouse gas emissions estimates are based on models that measure cattle burps in respiration chambers and not on measurements that capture their impacts in their natural environments. “I’m worried we’re not getting accurate emissions data,” she said.

While three other witnesses represented the country’s biggest meat and dairy companies and producers, Rosie Burroughs added one voice from outside the traditional Beltway ag paradigm. Burroughs operates a diversified organic, regenerative farm in California with her family, and she made the case that the government should invest in regenerative grazing systems in which cattle are entirely grass-fed. She pointed to the fact that the approach has successfully helped farmers in her region follow her lead and increase yields and resilience in part by eliminating chemical pesticides. Burroughs also asked lawmakers to push the USDA’s National Organic Program to finalize the Origin of Livestock rule and enforce pasture requirements, two changes that are important to the organic farming community.

Of course, while real climate–ag issues were raised in both hearings, and legislators on both sides of the aisle mainly steered away from outright climate denial—something that wouldn’t have been a given just a few years ago—there was no shortage of political posturing. So many representatives repeated the phrase, “Farmers are the original conservationists,” it started to sound like a mantra. And just like at Big Ag’s sustainability summit last year, the prevailing sentiment was that the American agriculture system has already made strides on efficiency that serve climate goals and all that’s needed now is small tweaks and a shift in the narrative.