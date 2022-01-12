The Field Report: Fake Chicken, Real Money

Welcome to The Field Report, our new weekly round-up of easy-to-digest stories. Each week, we’ll keep you updated on the most important food system news out of Washington, D.C. and around the country, with added perspective, analysis, and context. Email lisa@civileats.com with tips.

On Sunday, a bright blue advertisement spanning the equivalent of four full pages was wrapped conspicuously around the entire New York Times. It shouted, in massive type, “Chicken is broken.”

The ad was for Daring, a plant-based chicken company that raised $65 million and began selling its products in Walmart stores across the country in late October. And Daring isn’t the only faux-poultry brand fluffing its feathers this week: KFC announced that, for the first time, plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken will be available as a regular menu item at all of its 4,000 U.S. locations.

While burgers have been the central focus of the recent faux-meat manufacturing explosion, chicken—by far, America’s most popular protein—is now racing ahead. In December, an Israeli company that makes cell-based chicken secured $347 million in funding—the largest investment in lab-produced or “cultured” meat to date.

Daring’s ad blamed the chicken industry for “toxic runoff” and “unethical factory farming problems” and said it is on a mission “to make plant chicken so delicious, nutritious, and versatile that someday we remove animal chicken from our food system entirely.” It’s an ambitious goal, but if that day is coming, it’s still a long way off. Per capita chicken consumption in the U.S. has more than doubled in the last 50 years. In 2021, Americans ate an average of 97.2 pounds of chicken each year, compared to 40.1 pounds in 1970, and the National Chicken Council estimates that number will rise to 98.8 in 2022.

So far, all the cluck around “chicken without the chickens” hasn’t put a dent in how many birds get processed into boneless, skinless breasts. That could change, but for now, as New York Times food reporter Kim Severson tweeted, “The faux chicken arms race is very good for print advertising.”

Organic Dairy Hail Mary? This morning, Stonyfield Farms announced the creation of the “Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership,” an initiative it says aims to offer immediate help to 135 small organic dairy farms set to lose their contracts by 2023 and long-term solutions to “the national crisis of disappearing family farms.” Horizon, owned by Danone, issued notices to 89 of the farms in August, a move that sparked outrage among organic advocates. The others are losing contracts with Maple Hill Creamery, a regional leader in organic grass-fed dairy that has struggled alongside other organic companies in recent years. Today’s announcement does not add details to Stonyfield’s earlier commitment to absorb some of the Horizon farms into its supply—we have plenty of questions about the partnership program, and are working to find out more—but focuses on consumer, brand, and retail “partners” pledging to buy “one-fourth of their weekly dairy purchases from a handful of companies that support family farms in the hardest hit region from New York to Maine. Representatives from local agriculture agencies in Vermont and Maine also appear to be involved.

