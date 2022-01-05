Stopping Food Waste Before It Starts Is Key to Reaching Climate Goals

“We know that a national, coordinated [consumer education] campaign is needed,” Fabiano said, “[one that] isn’t just about telling people how to better plan or shop mindfully with a list or store their food properly so it lasts longer. This is also on retailers and manufacturers because there are a lot of things that are out of the consumers’ control that lead to them wasting food.”

Packaging design and bulk pricing, for example, can impact how much food an individual buys, regardless of their family size. or prices it much better than a smaller quantity, a person who lives alone will likely end up dumping some down the drain. Packaging can also impact how quickly a food goes bad.

Still, there’s a lot that people can do at home, and the United Kingdom provides an important example. Between 2007 and 2018, the nation reduced its total edible food waste by a whopping 21 percent. In addition to other initiatives like the food industry-focused Courtauld Commitment, a lynchpin of its multifaceted plan has been a consumer education project called Love Food Hate Waste. The campaign provides resources, including an A to Z guide to food storage and a calculator families can use to figure out exactly how much to buy at the supermarket based on the number of portions needed.

Similar programs have been launched in the U.S., but on a smaller scale. For instance, the NRDC ran a national campaign called Save the Food in partnership with the Ad Council for several years, but it has been largely stagnant since 2019. NRDC’s Sevilla said the organization is now working with cities to launch more local initiatives, but she and others agreed that a nationally coordinated effort is still needed to really move the needle.

Not only can educational campaigns teach real techniques for wasting less, but they can also raise awareness of how food waste contributes to climate change. Putting the issue front and center in the public imagination then has the potential to lead to the kind of larger cultural shift necessary to implement other solutions, Gunders said.

ReFED ranks food waste solutions according to their ability to reduce tons of waste, cut emissions, and save money, among other metrics. The group estimates a consumer education campaign could divert 1.7 million tons of waste, but changing portion sizes in restaurants would be even more effective, diverting 2.4 million. However, restaurants will likely only be willing to make those changes if consumers value being served an appropriate portion size as a means to reduce waste, she said.

“There’s a lot of waste on the business side that is created through trying to meet customer expectations,” she said. “By shifting culture around that, we start to give those businesses the social license to do things a little differently.” , restaurants could cut their food waste—and likely their operating costs—by making tweaks like serving healthy portion sizes or changing the way side dishes are offered if they knew customers were on board with those shifts.

ReFED also ranks standardizing date labels within its top five solutions that can “reshape consumer environments.” The idea is simple: Currently, food companies use different terms—such as “use by,” “best by,” and “sell by”—to indicate a range of conditions, from food simply being past optimal quality to real safety concerns. As a result, consumers are often confused by what those terms mean and end up throwing out food that is completely edible out of fear that it has gone bad.