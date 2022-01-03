Beginning Farmers, Farmers of Color Outbid as Farmland Prices Soar

In April 2021, Gabriela Pereyra and her wife thought they had found the ideal parcel of land. It was located in New York’s Hudson Valley, which is known for its fertile soil, and it was just right for the small-scale farm they dreamed about—11 acres of land with the ability to build infrastructure hooked up to electricity and plumbing. It was listed for under $200,000, just within the realm of what they could afford.

Right after spotting the listing, however, Pereyra learned that the deadline to submit an offer was only hours away, despite the fact that the land had only been listed for four days. She missed her chance, and, according to the property’s deed and real estate records, the property had sold to a married couple living in Manhattan who paid in cash, a full 45 percent above the asking price.

“It sold for a crazy price because it offered the NYC people what they wanted. Catskill [Mountains] views, rushing water, and privacy. [The owner] had seven offers in the first week of the proverbial bidding war,” the property’s realtor said by email.

“I was really, really heartbroken that day,” said Pereyra, though she wasn’t entirely surprised. “The thing is, I see that every day,” she added. In her role as the co-director of the Land Network at the Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust (NEFOC), Pereya has watched a number of other farmers in her network have similar experiences. And she says the pandemic has deepened the longstanding crisis of land access, especially for people of color, who own just 2 percent of U.S. farmland.

“We’re seeing more and more people encroach on those areas who want second homes, more space, and connection with nature, and [they] have zero ties to the communities,” she said.

Since the pandemic began, rural residential land and agricultural land values have spiked across the country. In 2020, there was a 6.8 percent increase in residential land sales, which the Realtors Land Institute and National Association of Realtors consider to be “underpinned by strong home-buying activity.” This coincided with an uptick in farmland real estate value by 7 percent across the country between June 2020 and June 2021, according to a survey by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Low interest rates, now close to zero, are driving sales across the country. But the spike in farmland prices stems from a confluence of additional factors—high agricultural commodity prices, the rush for rural land and housing, and the increasing scarcity of farmland—varying across regions, according to agricultural economists and land access experts. It’s not unusual for farmland prices to increase: Aside from 2016 and 2009, farmland values have been steadily going up since 1988. However, the mid-year increase of $220 per acre reflects the sharpest rise since 2012.

“We saw this mass exodus of folks buying up land, sight unseen, in rural areas within a few hours drive from a major city. And what that did was basically take away any hope from folks like us, who were barely able to meet the financial requirements for buying land before that.”

“It doesn’t look like farmland values have increased by that much since we were pulling out of the Great Recession, almost 10 years ago,” said Laura Barley, a program manager at American Farmland Trust. “So, to me this [increase] is a big deal.”

And while It’s unclear how long farmland prices will tick upward, a survey of farmland in the Midwest saw prices jump by 18 percent as of October of this year. Todd Kuethe, an agriculture economist specializing in farm real estate, anticipates that prices will keep rising for “at least the next six months to a year.” As the cost of farmland continues to rise, and a large cohort of aging farmers retire, the odds of owning land have gotten increasingly worse for farmers like Pereyra.

A Deep-Rooted Crisis

The rising farmland prices over the course of the past decades, and the current escalation of this trend, is just one of the barriers to land access faced by farmers of color as well as lower-income farmers without family land. For one, a lot of farmland is inherited or gifted, passed between mainly white landowners, without being placed on the market. As that land grows in value over time, it contributes to the growing racial wealth gap as the barriers for purchasing farmland grow steeper.

Stephanie Morningstar, the coordinator of NEFOC, explains that the profound racial inequity in farmland ownership is “not an accident”—but is instead the result of racist policies and forceful dispossession of Indigenous land. For instance, the Homestead Act of 1862 reallocated 270 million acres of public land, stolen from Indigenous peoples, almost entirely to white people. And generations of documented USDA discrimination against farmers of color within its loans and training programs resulted in Black farmers losing an estimated 90 percent of their farmland between 1910 and 1997.

To an extent, the Biden Administration has attempted to rectify this history through the currently stalled $4 billion loan forgiveness program for Black farmers and other farmers of color, while investing $67 million in the Heirs’ Property Relending Program, which could help the largely Black owners of heirs’ properties—or land that has been passed down without a legal will—retain permanent legal ownership of their land.

Even if USDA and other loans are available, many young farmers and farmers of color find it challenging to meet the requirements, or may be unwilling to take on the growing debt from farmland as it moves further out of their price bracket. Although the current spike may flatten, this upward trend will likely continue given that “land is a scarce commodity,” said Neil Thaper, the co-director of Minnow and a researcher of alternative structures for land access. “Based on our economic theory, there is always going to be demand that is only going to increase over time,” he said.

As farmland becomes more scarce, replaced by housing, other kinds of development, and environmental pressures, the ratio of demand to available land will grow even higher. This makes it a very reliably appreciating investment, leading to a surge of investments in farmland from billionaires, banks, and other institutions and non-farmers increasingly controlling vast tracts of farmland. For instance, Bill Gates now owns over 269,000 acres of farmland in 19 states, making him the largest private owner of farmland in the U.S.

The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), a major U.S. pension fund, claims to now be the largest manager of farmland assets in the world. Its investments in recent years have ranged from the Mississippi Delta to Brazil’s Cerrado, both of which have been linked to the uprooting of farmers of color. TIAA has also controversially funded a research center at the University of Illinois dedicated to studying “agricultural asset valuation and financial performance with emphases on farmland markets (and) factors influencing farmland values.”

“Like gold, farmland is seen as a safe haven for capital,” wrote Madeleine Fairbairn, an associate professor at University of California Santa Cruz, in her recent book Fields of Gold, which documents the transformation of farmland into a new financial asset class. She notes that farmland prices are not correlated with stocks and bonds, but do increase with inflation, which means that they are seen as a safe, less volatile investment.

All of these historical and structural factors have long constrained land access, while the recent developments—the pandemic-fueled rural land rush and fluctuations in the agriculture market—may be tipping the crisis over the edge.

“COVID was the canary in the coal mine for land access,” said NEFOC’s Morningstar. “We saw this mass exodus of folks buying up land, sight unseen, in rural areas within a few hours drive from a major city. And what that did was basically take away any hope from folks like us, who were barely able to meet the financial requirements for buying land before that.”

As a result, farmers on the margins continue to rely on rented farmland, which often prevents them from making investments or planning very far into the future. Land owners, on the other hand, often welcome farmers as renters because maintaining the land in agricultural use gives them a tax break in every state. Ensuring that someone is actively farming the land can also be an obligation when land is protected by an agricultural conservation easement, which comes with a tax reduction and has become more common in rural areas in recent years.

The Northeast’s Surging Farmland Prices

The crisis of land access is especially acute in the Northeast, which has some of the highest farmland prices in the country, while being home to mostly small-scale farmers whose incomes don’t mirror the region’s average price of land. Other regions of the country, including some parts of California and the Pacific Northwest, face similar constraints.

By mid-2021, farmland in the Northeast ballooned to an average of $6,000 per acre, which is significantly higher than the national average of $3,400. Massachusetts saw the highest annual increase in the country by 21 percent, pushing the cost of the state’s farmland to $13,700 per acre. Still, this falls short of Rhode Island ($16,400 per acre) and New Jersey ($14,400 per acre). Vermont’s farmland saw a 10 percent spike, rising to $3,900 per acre.

In areas with dense populations, the land is closely tied to the housing market. But in places like the Midwest, however, the value of farmland rises in closer step with farm incomes, which climbed in 2020 and even higher in 2021, reflecting rising corn and soybean prices and hefty government payments for commodity farmers (due to trade and coronavirus relief).