Our Best Food Access Stories of 2021

Food insecurity is a persistent problem in the United States. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency support has been increased for people in need. When schools closed in 2020, for example, the Biden administration supplied Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards to families whose children would have otherwise received free or reduced-price school lunches, enabling them to purchase food on their own. In October, the administration increased the maximum benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by 15 percent, adjusting it for the first time since the 1960s. And the administration increased food assistance for people enrolled in the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

The government support helped food insecurity rates remain steady overall over the course of the pandemic so far. But the rates increased for Black, non-Hispanic households, especially for Black households in the South, revealing race- and place-based disparities. Food insecurity is a complicated problem within a constellation of complicated problems, including a shortage of jobs that pay living wages and the lack of affordable housing and healthcare. The lack of food security—and nutrition security—also leads to other problems, including diet-related diseases and poor learning outcomes for children. Addressing hunger requires a holistic approach that takes this multitude of factors into account.

This year, Civil Eats increased its reporting on numerous issues related to food access and security, including the effects of federal food assistance programs, efforts to feed children, seniors, and people in rural communities, and various grassroots projects aimed at feeding communities and building food sovereignty. Below, find our best stories explaining the magnitude of the problem, and the many solutions.

This App Aims to Help SNAP Users Make the Most of Their Benefits

Forage aims to make every cent of SNAP count, and partners with grocery chains to list deals and lowest prices.

The Pandemic Reveals Racial Gaps in School Meal Access

Researchers are documenting the ways food distribution locations have been out of reach for Black and Latinx families.

College Students Struggle to Enroll in SNAP—but Peer Support Programs Help

As more students face food insecurity during the pandemic, student navigators at the City University of New York help clear SNAP sign-up hurdles.

The People Behind School Meals Are Pushing for Free Access for All

The School Nutrition Association is lobbying Congress this week for free school breakfast and lunch, a previously unthinkable policy proposal made possible by the pandemic.

What New York City Schools Learned Feeding Millions During the Pandemic

As students return to the nation’s largest public school system, advocates praise efforts to provide meals to needy students—and any resident—and identify lessons other districts could learn.

It’s Time to Reinvent Food Banks, Says Expert Katie Martin

In her new book, Martin explores the charitable food system and what it will take to shift its focus to nutritional quality and effective distribution.

Civil Eats TV: Planting with Purpose at Urban Tilth

How Doria Robinson, the force behind the community-focused urban farm, transformed a ‘food desert’ into verdant farms, gardens, and open spaces in Richmond, California.

Hungry Seniors Need More Than Just Access to Food

As older Americans grapple with health and cognitive declines, restricted mobility, and reduced incomes, solutions remain elusive for addressing the disproportionate rates of food insecurity they face.

A Food Program for Women and Children Is About to Get More Federal Support

Unlike SNAP, WIC has a smaller budget, and less of a spotlight. Now, Congress and the USDA are working to address food insecurity in families head-on by investing in and modernizing the program.

A NYC Reentry Program Offers Formerly Incarcerated People Healing, Dignity Through Meals

The Fortune Society’s food and nutrition program works to address the power and relevance of a good meal for people who have been involved in the justice system.