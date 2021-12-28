Our Best Climate Stories of 2021

This year, the climate change impact from the global food system—from how our food is grown, packaged, and transported to what is wasted—came into sharper focus. With scientists now estimating that the food system accounts for one-third of global emissions , it’s clear that we won’t be able to avoid the worst impacts from climate change without significantly reducing emissions in the sector.

Climate change effects that were once predicted to occur in 2050 are reflected throughout our 2021 coverage, from deadly heat waves that threaten vulnerable farmworkers harvesting the world’s produce to warmer global temperatures, which are melting Indigenous ice cellars used to preserve food in Native Alaskan communities. We followed farmers as they work to adapt to climate change and weigh difficult decisions in the face of exceptional drought. And as many look to the soil for solutions, we waded further into regenerative agriculture as we continue to examine whether it can deliver on its many promises. Here are some of our top climate stories of 2021.

A New Study on Regenerative Grazing Complicates Climate Optimism

A new, peer-reviewed paper on White Oak Pastures’ practices advances our understanding of the climate impact of beef and the potential for regenerative grazing to store carbon in the soil.

Why Aren’t USDA Conservation Programs Paying Farmers More to Improve Their Soil?

Soil health is crucial to fighting climate change, but a new study finds that funding to support it in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) is lacking.

As Coffee Rust Reaches Hawaii, Farmers Prepare for a Devastating Blow

A climate-fueled fungus that has decimated coffee regions around the world has reached Kona; what’s on the line is more than a really good cup of coffee.

Can California’s Organic Vegetable Farmers Unlock the Secrets of No-Till Farming?

Reducing tillage—which often relies on herbicides—has long been out of reach on organic farms. Now, a group of veteran growers are undertaking a soil health experiment with implications for California and beyond.

Carbon Markets Stand to Reward ‘No-Till’ Farmers. But Most Are Still Tilling the Soil.

Most farmers who follow ‘no-till’ practices are only reducing their tilling—which may cancel out the climate and soil-health benefits that have spurred the no-till hype.

As the West Faces a Drought Emergency, Some Ranchers Are Restoring Grasslands to Build Water Reserves

Western ranchers are restoring diverse, grassland ecosystem practices that can improve the land’s capacity to hold water—and help them hold onto more cattle.

‘Inhabitants’ Digs Deep Into Indigenous Solutions to Climate Change

The filmmakers behind a new documentary discuss Native land stewardship, building collaborative relationships with tribes, and the challenges of implementing Indigenous practices on a wider scale.

As the Climate Emergency Grows, Farmworkers Lack Protection from Deadly Heat

Two new reports draw attention to the scant laws safeguarding farmworkers’ health, including from worsening extreme heat.

Palm Oil Is in Almost Everything We Eat, and It’s Fueling the Climate Crisis

In her new book, ‘Planet Palm,’ journalist Jocelyn Zuckerman investigates the devastating environmental, health, and human costs of the global palm oil industry.