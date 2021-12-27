The ways in which communities of color are working toward access for healthy and nutritious food has long been central to Civil Eats’ coverage. This year, we dug deeper into the inequities that have historically pervaded the U.S. food system, ranging from Black farmers who continue to face systemic racism within the agricultural industry to the food apartheid that continues to persist nationwide.

Despite the weight of a second year of pandemic, we saw much cause for optimism in our coverage, as Indigenous tribes took steps to reclaim their land and foodways, queer, BIPOC farmers continued to carve out a niche of their own, and serious efforts began underway to right long-standing, historic wrongs. Here are some of our best food justice stories of 2021.

Does Regenerative Agriculture Have a Race Problem?

BIPOC farmers and advocates say the latest trend in agriculture is built on an age-old pattern of cultural theft and appropriation.

As COVID-19 Ups the Stakes, Advocates Say Prison Food Needs an Overhaul

A new report shines a light on the low-quality food served to 2.3 million people behind bars in the U.S. Healthier food is possible—and on the agenda in some prisons.

The Pandemic Reveals Racial Gaps in School Meal Access

Researchers are documenting the ways food distribution locations have been out of reach for Black and Latinx families.

Will Biden’s Food and Agriculture Appointees Live Up to His Promises on Racial Justice?

What we know so far about how the Biden administration is prioritizing diversity and justice in federal food policy.

‘Minari’ Shines a Spotlight on Asian American Farmers

The film chronicles the journey of a Korean American family farming in 1980s Arkansas, and resonates with farmers who see their own experiences reflected.

How a Food Business Incubator Is Building Black Economic Strength in Minnesota

With new funding, African Economic Development Solutions hopes to foster culture and community with a Pan-African immigrant cooperative market.

Tracy McCurty Has Worked a Long Time to See Historic Wrongs Righted for Black Farmers

The director of the Black Belt Justice Center discusses the systemic racism Black farmers have suffered, and the impact the new American Rescue Plan might have on their legacies and livelihoods.

Indigenous Food Sovereignty Movements Are Taking Back Ancestral Land

From fishing rights off Nova Scotia, to grazing in Oklahoma and salmon habitats on the Klamath River, tribal groups are reclaiming their land and foodways.

Queer, BIPOC Farmers are Working for a More Inclusive and Just Farming Culture

Young, queer farmers of color say they encounter high rates of racism, sexism, and other forms of identity-based oppression in farm country. Here’s how they’re working to change that.

Could Price Parity, Supply Management Change the Game for BIPOC Farmers?

The Disparity to Parity coalition says racial justice in farming depends on policies that guarantee farmers are paid more than the cost of production.