Taking Stock And Looking Forward: Food System Overhaul

As 2021 comes to an end, we take stock of another momentous year that marked massive upheavals in the food system and across society. From the attempted insurrection on January 6 to ongoing climate-driven crises, we are living through unprecedented times that require big ideas and bold action.

Today, we hear from Austin Frerick , Ruth Reichl , and Ricardo Salvador about what corporate consolidation means for food and the economy, how workers are taking charge of their own safety, and why we need to reimagine and rewild how the U.S. does agriculture.

To lead us into 2022, we asked some of the leading thinkers and doers working on the frontlines of food, justice, and climate to share their thoughts with us about the most pressing issues, what they’ll be working toward in the new year, and what propels them to keep going. We will be featuring their responses over the next several days and hope their wisdom leaves you with much food for thought for the year ahead.

Throughout the year, Civil Eats has continued to report on the critical impacts of climate change , the reverberation of the pandemic on the food system , including food access and security , the impacts of industrial agriculture , the plight of essential workers , and more. Much of our reporting is driven by our specific solutions-focused lens, uplifting the promising outcomes and the inspiring leaders that are laying out a path toward a more just, equitable, and healthy food system.

I would say the corporate capture of the land grant universities in America is truly underappreciated and underreported. The research they do really shapes the conversations we’re having; even the way we’re talking about climate change and agriculture is being shaped by corporate-financed research. They’re setting the table and we are just responding to the table set. And that really bothers me.

We had someone do a literature review for the conference we’re planning on retail grocery stores in March. And you literally have scholars saying, “This monopoly thing is actually good for consumers,” and then you realize, “Oh, those scholars live on the dole of Walmart.” They’ll brag about it on their website.

Public universities should be researching: How do we help farmers and workers? How do we improve the local economies? But what I’ve seen happen is, as we decrease our state support for them, corporate dollars are filling that void. And these dollars come with strings.

It’s one thing when we want to improve the grain silo technology and have a partner who is a silo manufacturer. It’s another when literature is being created to justify greenwashing for climate change, or stuff that’s actually anti-climate change is being framed as pro-climate change because of this corporate investment at these public universities.

What are you hopeful for?

As for 2022, I am hopeful that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), under the new direction of Chair Lina Khan, will begin meaningful reforms in American food and ag markets after decades of neglect by both the FTC and USDA. And on a personal note, I’m really hopeful (and excited) about the new scholarship we’re producing with the grocery store conference.

Can you tell us more about those things?

This summer Biden announced all these monopoly initiatives. One of them was requiring the USDA to write a report on competition issues in grocery stores. The USDA realized there’s not a lot of literature on this. I got a grant to put on an academic conference to generate literature. And to me it’s hopeful.

We’ve gotten a lot of incredible scholarship from young people who want to look at, for example, what does it mean when SNAP online is mostly Amazon and Walmart? Or what does it mean when Amazon Go is becoming popular?

In these dark times, it’s cool to see people caring and willing to tackle these important subjects. At the same time, people don’t have a lot of hope for USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. But we’re really pushing solutions in this conference, so we’re trying to generate other avenues to solve these problems. Is there something Khan can do to address some of these issues?

Khan’s appointment is a big deal—I can’t say that enough. She’s a former journalist. I met her five years ago because she wrote an article on chicken monopolies. It was really good; she tore into Vilsack for failing to do anything at the time. And now she’s FTC chair—that is incredible.

She made her name because she wrote an academic paper challenging the orthodoxy of modern antitrust enforcement in America, focused on how Amazon is a monopoly. And you had the Chamber of Commerce, two weeks later, going after her. But her appointment represents an intellectual change in how we view monopoly in America. And you’re seeing the old guard just lose it. But she has an incredibly good team around her. Remember that statue near Wall Street of the young girl standing up to the bull? She is that.