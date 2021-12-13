Fighting Food Apartheid with Lousiville’s Black Market Grocery Store

On May 31, 2020, Louisville, Kentucky was under a curfew in response to the ongoing protests following the murder of George Floyd and the killing of Breonna Taylor. As was customary for a Sunday afternoon, residents gathered outside YaYa’s BBQ Shack in the city’s West End to mingle, listen to music, and eat barbeque. Just after midnight, law enforcement officers showed up and cracked down on the crowd, shooting and killing Yaya’s owner, David McAtee, in the process.

One person in the crowd holding vigil for McAtee was food activist and political lobbyist Shauntrice Martin. She could see across the street into the Kroger parking lot as people began to file off city buses and out of their cars to do their grocery shopping. “We had elders who had trouble walking across the parking lot from the bus stop, and they were met with closed doors,” she recalls. “When we saw that happening, we approached as many people as possible to say, ‘Hey, it’s closed, but we can help you either get a lift home or get you some food.’” Martin collected the names of people who needed help and later that night went home and put out a call both for donations and support. Overnight, she started a movement that grew and shifted as she learned the needs of her community. “I thought I would be delivering food with my son in my little hatchback [to] maybe 20 or 30 people,” she said. But by the next day, they had raised $10,000 and had hundreds of requests for food. Kroger’s closure on that June day was just one piece in a much larger story about how hard it can be to access healthful, nutritious food in the West End of Louisville, a primarily Black community and home to some of the poorest ZIP codes in the country. With almost a decade of food activist work behind her, Martin was well-equipped to create a multi-pronged approach to combatting food apartheid in the best way she knew how: at a local level. Overnight, she started a movement that grew and shifted as she learned the needs of her community. Within six months, she would create a grocery delivery program that provided food to more than 50,000 residents and organize a movement to hold the city of Louisville accountable for the lack of fresh and nutritious food available in the city’s low-income neighborhoods. Half a year later, Martin expanded the effort to include a full-service grocery store, Black Market KY, with the explicit goal of bringing fresh produce and locally sourced food from Black food producers to the West End. Black Market would become an experiment to test the limits and possibilities of community-led initiatives to address food access and respond to food apartheid.

The exterior of Black Market KY, a Black-owned grocery store in Louisville’s historic West End.

A Food Movement in Louisville

Coined by farmer and food activist Karen Washington, the term “food apartheid” considers the entire food system—including race, geography, and economics—in looking at a lack of high quality, affordable, and fresh food. In the West End, the lack of public transportation and economic capital are also intertwined with the problem.

The median household income for a Black family in the West End is about $40,000 less than the wealthier and whiter east side of the city, and life expectancy on the West End is as much as 13 years lower. Many, including Martin, view the lack of adequate fresh produce and full-service grocery stores in the area as a direct product of these disparities. With around 20 percent of Louisville considered food insecure, the West End has on average one full-service grocery store per 13,300 people; by contrast, on the east side, there is one store per 8,000 people. Martin grew up in the area and knows first-hand what her community is up against. She also studied and combatted food apartheid in places ranging from Oakland, California, to Trinidad and Tobago before bringing her experience home to Louisville in 2019. Her experience taught her that addressing food apartheid doesn’t simply mean providing groceries to people in need; it means addressing the systemic and multilayered causes, and it requires building a whole new system. When Martin attended the vigil for McAtee, she was volunteering with the Louisville organization Change Today Change Tomorrow (CTCT), a Black-women led nonprofit in the West End that works to eradicate barriers to public health, food access, and education for Louisville’s Black residents. After the Kroger closure, Martin reached out to the director of CTCT, Taylor Ryan, and together they started Feed the West, which set out to address food access for the many neighborhood residents who lack proper transportation. “We don’t want to have to keep doing this. We want the issue to be solved.” Over the next several months, Feed the West brought food directly to more than 50,000 residents, relying on a network of volunteers to collect donations from both individuals and grocery stores. Today, it is CTCT’s most successful program, delivering food and toiletries to more than 1,000 people twice a week. “We are going to keep doing Feed the West until we work ourselves out of a job,” says Ali Gautier, CTCT’s public relations and events coordinator. “That is the idea, right? We don’t want to have to keep doing this. We want the issue to be solved.” But while Feed the West provides immediate response to food insecurity, Martin knew that the program was only addressing one piece of a larger systemic issue of food access, which was becoming clearer the more she connected to people and organizations in her community. Taking on Kroger, and Launching an Alternative

As Feed the West grew, Martin heard repeatedly from residents about the poor quality of the produce in the West End Kroger. In response, she organized an effort to document the problem.