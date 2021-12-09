At an Annual Sustainability Gathering, Big Ag Describes its Efforts to Control the Narrative

Las Vegas, built on unsustainable excess, is now the fastest-warming city in America and is running out of water . It was within that fraught context that, late last month, representatives of the U.S. agriculture industry’s most powerful trade groups and agribusiness companies—along with farmers, scientists, and advocates—gathered there for the 7th annual Sustainable Agriculture Summit .

Field to Market, a nonprofit alliance of commodity farm groups that promotes adoption of farm conservation practices, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, an arm of the Dairy Checkoff, hosted the Summit. Groups that represented other sectors, including the Pork Checkoff, the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, and the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, were also involved. And Corteva Agriscience—the pesticide-and-seed company spun off after a series of mergers and acquisitions between Dow, DuPont, and Pioneer—was the event’s premier sponsor. This year’s theme was “regeneration and resilience.”

“With more than 700 diverse stakeholders participating in the 2021 event, we believe the Summit provides our participants with a critical meeting place for sustainability leaders across agriculture to make connections and share learnings with peers up and down the value chain,” said Brandon Hunnicutt, a Nebraska farmer and chair of Field to Market. “We hope that participants walk away having forged and strengthened cross-sector partnerships which will drive a more sustainable future for our industry.” Hunnicutt added that this year, organizers were proud to expand beyond key environmental topics to “elevate conversations related to social and economic sustainability.”

Overall, the feeling that pervaded the Summit was not of urgency; instead, industry leaders focused on communicating the sustainability progress they had already made to consumers.

I attended the event to moderate the first panel on agricultural labor (Civil Eats paid for my travel and lodging), but I also wanted to find out first-hand how the representatives of these influential groups and companies were thinking and talking about sustainability. The timing was especially apt for a discussion of agriculture’s role in curbing and adapting to the climate crisis: The week prior, COP26 directed new attention toward the importance of cutting methane emissions—a significant percentage of which come from the food system—in order to meet global goals to limit warming.

At around the same time, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) released an analysis that found the food system accounts for a larger chunk of greenhouse gas emissions than previously calculated. And farmers had felt the impacts of the climate crisis acutely in the year leading up to the gathering—from winemakers losing grape harvests to smoke damage to ranchers selling off cattle due to extreme drought.

Many of the farmers who attended were eager to discuss those circumstances and to discover and implement new solutions. But, overall, the feeling that pervaded the event was not of urgency or of a need to rethink or rebuild systems. Instead, most representatives from the meat, dairy, and commodity crop industries were focused primarily on talking about the progress they believe they have already made within their supply chains and how they can more effectively communicate that progress to consumers.

Discussions around how to reward farmers for climate-friendly practices were also central. Multiple panels focused on carbon markets and other ways to pay farmers for ecosystem services, and in a virtual address from Washington, D.C., Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh emphasized the agency’s support for scaling up ecosystem markets, voluntary conservation programs, and methane digesters. “It’s past time to take the challenges of climate change and turn them into opportunity,” she told the crowd.

On a panel dedicated to COP26, William Hohenstein, Director of the Office of Energy and Environment Policy at the USDA, added that an unprecedented level of federal investment in “deploying things like cover crops, [methane] digesters, and solid separators and a whole range of technologies” has the potential to “really transform and improve the climate performance of the sector.”

‘Us Versus Them’