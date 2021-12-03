A Baltimore Urban Farm Fights for Food Sovereignty in the Face of Eviction

A 1.5-acre fenced-in plot of land in the heart of South Baltimore’s isolated Cherry Hill neighborhood currently lies barren, its fields exhausted from growing nearly 3,200 pounds of crops for a community marked by disinvestment and a lack of access to healthy food.

After serving the surrounding neighborhoods for over a decade, Black Yield Institute’s Cherry Hill Urban Community Garden will no longer provide vine-ripened tomatoes, kale, squash, or other fresh, affordable, and culturally relevant food to nearby neighborhoods lacking a grocery store. In June, city officials served the garden with an immediate eviction order for occupying government land without permission.

Neighborhood residents, those the garden fed, and the farm’s supporters rallied behind Black Yield Institute, which administers the space and aims to build food sovereignty. They won a six-month reprieve so crops could be harvested and the Black-led grassroots organization could find an alternative space. This has so far proved elusive.

Cherry Hill native Eric Jackson, 35, founder and servant-director of Black Yield Institute, along with other community members, was angered and perplexed when the Housing Authority of Baltimore City issued an order to vacate the garden, despite Black Yield’s work fighting hunger in the community and their ongoing negotiations with the agency.

“We’ve been talking to you, and you send us a yellow and a pink slip. Where is the dignity?” says Jackson.

Officials said they needed to secure the land to build affordable housing, but wouldn’t give a timeline for its construction, leading many to conclude the land would remain vacant for years. The eviction threat underscores the challenges that face those who work to empower communities that have been denied opportunities to accumulate financial resources.

Black Yield’s efforts to fight hunger were widely recognized before the pandemic, and when COVID-19 caused hunger to spike, the organization sprang into action. Jackson partnered with local activists and city officials to distribute emergency meals and fresh produce to those in need—especially youth who regularly receive free meals at schools that were forced to close.

Black Yield Institute describes itself as a “Pan-African power institution … serving as a think tank and collective action network.” The group’s mission is to build Black community power through food sovereignty. Jackson defines this as building a movement that seeks to accumulate necessary land and capital to “get Black people at the center and at the decision being made around food.”

Black farmers have long faced racial discrimination from local, state, and federal authorities, losing 90 percent of their land between 1910 and 1997. As a member of the National Black Food and Justice Alliance, Black Yield is one of the hundreds of Black urban and rural growers that are collectively working toward food sovereignty.

Since launching on an unused city lot in 2010, the Cherry Hill Urban Community Garden has distributed approximately 150,000 pounds of healthy food and produce to an area officially deemed a “food desert.” It is also an area where the median income is only $22,000, 57% of the population lives in poverty, and life expectancy is 20 years lower than in wealthier areas of Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Health Department data.

Rather than viewing Cherry Hill as a food desert, Jackson prefers to think of its condition in terms of “food apartheid.” The lack of access to food in Cherry Hill is not accidental, Jackson argues. It is the result of decades of segregation and disinvestment.

“Race- and class-based oppression that impacts access to and power of our food economy, and land resources … ultimately results in poor people and poor communities,” says Jackson.