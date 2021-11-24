The Inequity of Hunger: An Interview with Priya Fielding-Singh

Often missing from the public debate over diets, hunger, food security, and food access is a real, on-the-ground understanding of how people make the food decisions they do—whether those decisions are driven by health concerns, financial concerns, emotional needs, or other factors.

In How the Other Half Eats: The Untold Story of Food and Inequality in America, sociologist Priya Fielding-Singh gives the debates around food access some much-needed grounding.

Fielding-Singh began working on the book in 2013 as part of her Ph.D. research at Stanford University, where she conducted in-depth interviews with 75 Bay Area families that spanned a broad range of races, family types, socioeconomic status, and more.

“I would open my interviews by explaining that I wasn’t a nutritionist, I was a sociologist, and I was interested in how people thought about, felt about, and made choices about food,” Fielding-Singh explained. “The actual contents of families’ diets was not what mattered to me—what mattered to me was understanding those things honestly and accurately.”

From there, Fielding-Singh arranged to spend long stretches of time with four families—two families in lower-income households, one middle-level income family, and one high-income family—over the course of five months. (The four families all have teenaged children; two were led by single mothers, and two were heterosexual married couples, though the mothers were the primary food decision-makers.)

Her observation times “weren’t planned at all around food,” she said. “They were intended to just observe daily life, to be a part of any number of things that families were doing—and food played a big role, but I would never just show up for a supermarket trip or a mealtime.”

“Moms showed me that access to healthy food is about more than geography and finances.”

What she found, and what gives How the Other Half Eats its strength, is the complexity and nuanced decision-making that goes into feeding children—and parents. As she writes toward the end of the book:

Moms showed me that access to healthy food is about more than geography and finances. [It] means being able to live a life with resources and supports that make a nutritious diet the default, not the exception. [It] means not having to fight, to struggle, to eat the food you want and deserve. It is one thing to be able to find and afford a head of cauliflower. But it is another to want to buy that cauliflower, to choose to spend one’s money on that cauliflower (at the expense of other purchases), to have the time and tradition to cook that cauliflower, and to possess the patience to weather one’s child’s complaints and pleas for macaroni and cheese and soldier on to feed that cauliflower to one’s child. Only a handful of parents I met had all of those things. The vast majority didn’t.

Civil Eats recently spoke with Priya Fielding-Singh about the complexities of food access and hunger, and how to address them.

Although this book is centered on food, it also necessarily focuses on class, race, geography, and economics. What did you learn from about how central food and diets were to families?

The book is in many ways about how inequality manifests in food choices, and in constraints and challenges, around feeding. But it’s a book about a much broader set of hardships and societal inequities. And food is really the lens through which to examine those.

Almost every parent I spent time with really did care about their child eating a healthy diet. There’s often this misconception when we talk about diet disparities, that low-income parents either don’t care or don’t know what’s healthy for their children. And I just can’t overstate how false that is.

Pretty much every mother I spoke with told me they didn’t really want their child drinking soda, they knew that Cheetos were not healthy, they knew that fruits and vegetables were the best choices. As much as there were fine-grained differences in how mothers thought about what makes a healthy meal or a healthy diet, there was more consensus and more commonality than anything. One thing I hope comes through in the book is that it’s not easy for anyone. There’s so much information, judgment, and confusion. There are time constraints; and, especially for low-income families, financial constraints.

Everybody you observed felt like they were doing the best they could, and yet they also all still felt like they were falling short of whatever ideal they had. What does that say about what we tell parents about food?

I use this very sociological concept called the ideology of intensive mothering, which is this unreasonably high and unattainable standard of motherhood in the U.S. We think of good moms as self-sacrificing, child-oriented, and engaging in labor-intensive, expert-guided parenting. It’s an extremely exclusionary ideal—only the highest-income mothers can even come close to it. In a society where there are no structural supports for caregiving, where mothers and families have very little assistance, intensive mothering sets mothers up to constantly feel like they’re falling short.