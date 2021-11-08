Losing Danone Contracts Compounds the Dairy Crisis for Small Farms in the Northeast

At the end of August, Danone, the global company that owns Horizon Organic, announced it was ending contracts with 89 small dairy farms in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York. Farmers and residents in the Northeast were devastated, and the decision sparked outrage among organic advocates around the country.

Although the news represented just the latest blow for U.S. dairy farmers, who have been in crisis for years, it resonated within more recent national conversations around corporate consolidation and monopolies in agriculture. And, in late October, the issue reemerged in a bigger way, when a coalition of nine advocacy organizations delivered petitions with a combined 15,000 signatures demanding Danone “stand with Northeast organic dairy farmers.” At the same time, U.S. representatives from the affected states sent a pointed letter to the company asking its executives to reconsider the decision.

“By all accounts, your decision to sever the contracts of these 89 farms was one based solely on maximizing profits, regardless of the devastating consequences for the families and communities you cast aside and despite the reputational benefits and profit you gleaned from their work,” wrote the lawmakers. “Clearly, your 2020 corporate revenue of $27 billion was not enough.”

The situation struck a nerve because thousands of conventional farms in the four affected states have gone out of business over the past decade, and while opting for organic certification was once considered a surefire way to avoid losing the farm, that has changed since 2018. Organic, grass-fed upstart Maple Hill dropped 78 farms from its network in 2019, and Pennsylvania-based organic brand Trickling Springs went out of business in 2020. Among insiders in the industry, there are rumors circulating that more organic brands could be making cuts soon.

Organic milk still fetches a hefty premium compared to conventional—in 2020, Organic Valley paid farmers $31 per hundredweight compared to an average of $17 in conventional—but big organic dairies in the Western states such as Idaho and Arizona are able to produce cheaper milk compared to their tiny Northeast counterparts, and loopholes in organic certification have allowed some big farms to further cut their costs.

Because Danone works with large conventional farms for its other brands and its Horizon farms have had thousands of cows, advocates almost immediately linked the decision to a shift towards bigger farms in the West and companies taking advantage of those loopholes.

“They are replacing these farms with huge Western CAFOs capable of producing milk more cheaply,” the Real Organic Project reported in an email to supporters. In a letter New York Senator Chuck Schumer sent to Danone in late September, he used the opportunity to call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to close organic loopholes. In a blog post, prominent author and NYU Professor Emerita Marion Nestle (and member of Civil Eats advisory board) said she felt compelled to put it bluntly. “Organic milk in the Northeast costs more so Danone is cutting its losses,” she wrote.

But in an exclusive interview with Civil Eats, Chris Adamo, a Danone VP of Government Affairs, Policy, and Partnerships, countered those claims.

“This is not a move to bigger farms. It’s as simple as that,” Adamo said.

Instead, Adamo pinned the reason on the logistics challenges Horizon faced in getting milk from those farms to its processing plants, which he said involves a 400- to 600-mile one-way trip—a long haul for fresh milk, and a route that can be challenging to find drivers for, given ongoing nationwide trucking shortages.

“There are a number of things that potentially can go wrong at a plant in any given day, but that milk . . . can’t sit on the truck much longer,” Adamo said, noting that if something goes go wrong, “We try and reroute to other buyers, in which case we have to sell it at a significant discount. Oftentimes if we can’t find a new buyer for that milk, it gets to the plant and we have to discard it . . . and no one likes to talk about dumping milk.”

Adamo also disputed the narrative that Horizon is abandoning the Northeast and shifting its production to the West. The company currently processes milk from farms in the region in southwest New York, and the farms that are being cut are in a specific quadrant that is furthest east and north.

Adamo said that, while Horizon is ending contracts with farms in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, the company is simultaneously bringing on 50 new small farms in Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio that are closer to the plant, which will mean its Northeast production will support around 300 farms, and that its average herd size remains the roughly the same—from the current average of 97 cows to 100 cows after August 2022 when the current contracts end. Danone added that while it does have herds with between 1,000 and 3,000 cows, they represent 1 percent of its farms.