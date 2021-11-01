After a Fraught History, Some Tribes Finally Have the Power to Rethink ‘Commodity Foods’

When every powwow was cancelled in 2020 and Native festivities moved to a Facebook group called the “ Social Distance Powwow ,” Jon Shellenberger noticed a sharp uptick in online sales of his T-shirts featuring the generic black and white labels for luncheon meat , peanut butter, enriched farina, and egg mix that once covered cans of commodity foods.

People from a number of different tribes began sharing the T-shirts, and, for a while, Shellenberger, a Yakama artist and archaeologist, couldn’t print enough.

Jon Shellenberger modeling one of his shirts from Native Anthro. (Photo courtesy of Jon Shellenberger.)

To outsiders, wearing this kind of hardship on your chest might seem odd. The graphics on the labels, which read, “U.S. inspected and passed by Department of Agriculture,” are not exactly appetizing. But for those who grew up eating commodity foods, commonly known in Native America as “commods,” the nostalgia they evoked made the $20 shirts especially popular.

“[Commodity foods] are pretty close to my heart,” said Shellenberger. “They’re the building blocks of Native soul food. Our relatives didn’t always have money, but they made food [from commodity foods] with love. I think a lot about our grandmas, our moms, and our aunties. During COVID, [commodity foods] resonated with people more because we were thinking about our loved ones more than ever before.”

That’s one perspective. Others see commodity foods as part of a long legacy of destruction of Indigenous food sovereignty by the U.S. government. And that critical view shows up in the work of artists responding to the last half-century of Native life.

Muscogee Creek and Citizen Potawatomi artist Daniel McCoy, Jr.’s work has another perspective. In “Insulin Holocaust,” he paints a psychedelic nightmare scene of sweets, junk food, commodity foods, and syringes swirling around two overweight Natives. It’s a commentary on the addictive nature of highly processed American foods and its effect on Indigenous people.

John Hitchcock uses multiple printing methods to layer toy Indians, targets, and war paraphernalia on top of a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) label edited to read “Crusade,” “Terminal,” and “Progress.” In these prints, the Comanche and Kiowa artist questions the quality of commodity foods after losing his grandparents to cancer.

“I ate that food as a kid,” Hitchcock said. “The food itself, back then, was high in saturated fats and contributed a lot to the health problems we have today.”

Commodity foods come from the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), a USDA program, and they have a legacy that includes government control, poverty, and health disparities, as well as creativity, and Native resilience.

Now, the FDPIR program is in the midst of an important transformation. In recent years, tribes have gained access a much wider variety of fresh foods—far beyond the limited number of commodity foods than can be found on Shellenberger’s T-shirts. And a handful of tribes have recently received authorization to take control of the what foods are available through the program—and who produces them—as they work toward food sovereignty in their communities.

A Complex History