Methane from Agriculture is a Big Problem. We Explain Why.

When it comes to cutting emissions in the food system to prevent catastrophic climate change, methane is key. Tackling carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions has long been the focus of most climate action because CO 2 accounts for 80 percent of all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the U.S. and can persist in the atmosphere for hundreds—or even thousands—of years. In contrast, methane makes up only about 10 percent of GHG emissions in the U.S. (and 20 percent globally) and only sticks around for about a decade.

However, its global warming potential is an estimated 25–35 times greater than CO 2 over a 100-year period, and methane concentration in the atmosphere has been increasing rapidly since 2007, much faster than CO 2 . And yet, because of its short-term lifespan, experts say cutting methane emissions now could help prevent catastrophic short-term outcomes, as we wait for more long-term investments in CO 2 emissions reductions to pay off. In other words, if we compared responses to the climate crisis to responses to a hunger crisis, cutting methane would be emergency food aid and cutting carbon dioxide would be raising wages and ending systemic racism. “Since methane is such a potent greenhouse gas, the nice thing about reducing [those] emissions is that you can slow warming more quickly,” said Richard Waite, a senior research associate at the World Resources Institute (WRI) who studies the food system’s climate impacts. Here’s a breakdown of the methane problem within the U.S. food system and a look at the most effective solutions. Animal Agriculture: Problem & Solutions

Between 1990 and 2019, emissions of all three greenhouse gases from agricultural production (not including land use) went up. But while CO 2 and nitrous oxide (N₂O) emissions both increased by about 10 percent, methane emissions went up 17.5 percent. Methane from enteric fermentation—burps from ruminant animals, primarily dairy and beef cattle—is the number-one source of emissions, and experts say the best short-term solution is to tweak what those animals eat.