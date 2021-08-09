A New Indigenous-led Student Movement Is Protecting Sacred Waters

Seventeen-year-old Danielle Rey Frank was first drawn to activism in the sixth grade. As a member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe in what is now Humboldt County, California, she grew up on the Trinity River, which isn’t just a part of her Tribe’s food systems and livelihood, it’s also a sacred place that’s central to their ceremonies and traditions.

The Trinity and other area rivers have been consistently under threat from pipeline projects, along with rising water temperatures, pollution, and fish kills due to damming and water diversions from reservoirs and tunnels. All of which have been compounded by increasingly dire drought conditions. After an elder from the nearby Yurok Tribe came to speak about these issues in her class, Frank knew she couldn’t afford to wait to fight for the future. “This is our world,” she says. “We’ve already lost so much [oral history] with our parents and grandparents. If we lose our river, we don’t know who we are. We don’t know what will happen then.” She started going to protests and hearings and speaking on panels about what was at stake. Then in 2018, when she was in high school, she helped form the Hoopa Valley High School Water Protectors Club to empower more youth to get involved.

Danielle Rey Frank speaks about protections for the Sacramento and Trinity Rivers in Sacramento.

The club, which now consists of roughly 50 Native students from the school, meets to connect to their cultural roots, write letters to policy-makers, and speak out at hearings and rallies. They were also largely instrumental in the creation of the new Advocacy and Water Protection in Native California High School Curriculum, released in March through Save California Salmon (SCS), a water advocacy group in Northern California. Developed in conjunction with a coalition of other entities—including Humbolt State University’s (HSU) Department of Native American Studies, Klamath/Trinity Unified School District Indian Education Program, Blue Lake Rancheria, and the Yurok Tribe’s Visitor Center—the curriculum was made as an antidote to rising climate anxieties amongst youth and positions them as the leaders in the fight to protect their vitally important waterways, something tribes in North America have been fighting to protect for centuries. “Our restorative environmental management and tribal place-based knowledge are best practices for climate resiliency. If we teach the next generation how to better manage and live with the land, they will become the leaders that can solve our challenges,” said Cutcha Risling Baldy, department chair for HSU’s Native American Studies Department, in a press release. Inside the Curriculum The Advocacy and Water Protection curriculum was initially inspired by a summer speaker series at HSU that featured Indigenous scholars, leaders, and activists across the state. Much like that series, the curriculum includes several video presentations from those speakers, along with study materials that cover environmental justice, Indigenous rights, community resilience, allyship, and youth activism. Lessons also combine science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), utilizing traditional ecological knowledge, which has been acquired by Indigenous and local peoples over thousands of years through direct contact with the environment—something that climate scientists at the U.N. have acknowledged will be integral in the fight against climate change all over the world. However, one of the curriculum’s focal points is the integrity of California’s rivers and the ongoing threats to salmon, currently facing extinction from climate change and water diversions. Those lessons teach about water policy and law, and cover current tribal battles over area water diversions such as the Delta Tunnels—a $15.9 billion project that would send significant amounts of water to farms in the Central Valley and Southern California—along with the movement by the Winnemem Wintu and Pit River Tribes to bring salmon back to the McCloud River, which were eliminated in 1945 with the building of the Shasta Dam.

Danielle Rey Frank and others from the Hoopa Valley High School Water Protectors Club at a rally to shut down the Delta Tunnels Project.