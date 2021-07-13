Farmers Will Soon Have the Right to Repair their Tractors

Last summer, Walter Schweitzer had set out to bale his field of dry hay, and was moving quickly to beat the rain when his tractor broke down. The Montana farmer couldn’t figure out what had malfunctioned, so he called his local dealer to ask if he could borrow, rent, or buy the diagnostic software necessary to pinpoint the issue. The dealer told him that none of these options were authorized by the manufacturer, which Schweitzer didn’t want to name in an interview out of fear of retaliation. Instead, he was told that a technician would need to drive the tractor around the dealership parking lot, searching for a signal to diagnose the problem.

“Are you kidding me?” said Schweitzer, recalling the incident. “I can’t even troubleshoot my own tractor.”

It ended up taking the dealer over a month to repair the tractor. Fortunately, Schweitzer kept a backup and could finish baling his field. As the president of the Montana Farmers Union, Schweitzer has long argued that farmers need access to the tools, software, and parts needed to fix their own equipment. But it caused him panic to experience the problem first-hand: in the middle of haying season, without a functioning tractor, dependent on a dealer to fix what turned out to be a simple issue with the fuel sensor.

This lack of agency on the part of today’s farmers costs them time and money, and it has enabled equipment manufacturers to monopolize the repair industry.

But it all may be about to change as the Biden Administration moves to weaken the consolidated power of agribusiness, including the three major corporations—Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, and AGCO—that manufacture farm equipment in North America. Last Friday, the administration signed a comprehensive executive order designed to “promote competition in the American economy” that includes 72 actions across 12 agencies. This includes asking the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to curtail the “unfair anticompetitive restrictions on third-party repair or self-repair of items, such as the restrictions imposed by powerful manufacturers that prevent farmers from repairing their own equipment.”

“What we’ve seen over the past few decades, there’s less competition and more concentration that holds our economy back. We’ve seen it in Big Agriculture, Big Tech, and Big Pharma. The list goes on,” said President Biden in remarks prior to signing the executive order. “Rather than competing for consumers, they are consuming their competitors.” The executive order includes other measures to reduce agribusiness consolidation, including giving livestock farmers more power to negotiate price discrimination and improving small food processors’ and farmers’ access to retail markets.

Safeguarding consumers’ right to repair the products they buy will apply to many different electronic industries, but could especially be beneficial to the nation’s over 2.2 million farms. Advocates and farmers say that this will also improve food security, preventing delays in repair that threaten to disrupt a farm’s operations, and boost the thin margins on many smaller-scale farms.

“It’s a very critical problem for the production of food. You can lose a whole crop if you can’t plant or fertilize because some stupid sensor or part of your machine just went down and you can’t fix it,” said Gay Gordon-Byrne, the executive director of the Repair Association, which is part of a coalition fighting for consumers’ right to repair electronics. “It’s really a fundamental problem.”

A Momentous Year for the ‘Right To Repair’