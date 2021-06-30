The Food System’s Carbon Footprint Has Been Vastly Underestimated

As drought, heatwaves, and hurricanes ramp up for the summer, and the United Nations’ Food Systems Summit draws near, a group of scientists and policy experts hope to send a clear message about just how big a role food plays in warming the planet.

For nearly three decades, nations have reported greenhouse gas emissions inventories to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), an international treaty aimed at stabilizing the climate. The idea is that by tracking emissions across sectors, the inventories reveal where climate action is most urgently needed. The food system encompasses much more than agriculture, and yet under the reporting guidelines set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), many other factors—such as packaging, transportation, disposal, and agriculture-driven deforestation—haven’t been tallied together. And for that reason, the food system’s overall share of emissions has long been underestimated.

A new analysis aims to change that. Experts from the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, New York University, and Columbia University have developed an accounting system to capture the food system’s overall role in the climate crisis.

Their paper, recently published in Environmental Research Letters, found that the global food system was responsible for 16 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, or a third of all global emissions that year. This is a sharp contrast to the more narrowly defined agriculture sector of the IPCC’s categories for greenhouse gas inventories, which accounted for 5.3 billion metric tons in 2018, or just a tenth of the total.

To be clear, this analysis doesn’t add to the total global greenhouse gas emissions. Rather, it simply collects all the food-related emissions in one place in an attempt to accurately illustrate the true size of food’s carbon footprint. And it reinforces a 2020 research paper that found avoiding catastrophic climate change will be impossible without radically cutting emissions from the global food sector.

“The national greenhouse gas inventories, [under] the IPCC guidelines, are breaking up the components of the food emissions, separating them, and burying them in [other] categories,” said Cynthia Rosenzweig, an author on the paper, a climatologist at NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and a pioneer of the study of climate and agriculture.

The IPCC agriculture category only looks at methane and nitrous oxide from crop and livestock production, overlooking carbon dioxide from the wider food supply chain. But the new analysis offers a more “integrated approach across every part of what it takes to get food from the field to the fork and into the trash bin,” said Rosenzweig.

Measuring the Full Spectrum of Food System Emissions