These Garden Mentors Are Growing Equity | Civil Eats

Will the pandemic gardening trend fizzle out more cities open up and many Americans start returning to the office? Most signs point to no.

Seed demand has been even higher in 2021 than it was in 2020, and garden and seed leaders say that enthusiasm for growing food remains high. As a result, a wide variety of initiatives have sprouted up in the past year to support new home and community gardeners.

“I feel like I’ve been in a bajillion online summits,” said Jovan Sage, a gardener who works at the intersection of food culture, herbalism, fertility, and seed advocacy as a board member for Seed Savers Exchange. The most recent was The Great Grow Along, a virtual event that featured experts from around the country leading sessions on growing food in raised beds and container gardening for pollinators.

“I talked about medicinal herbs and how people could grow them in their own backyards . . . and then everybody put out information that could help people grow things. Seed Savers has put [out] some great information. A lot of companies started trying to figuring out, ‘How do we help people during this time?’”

Among the many other resources newly available to aspiring gardeners is The Foodscaper , an online magazine filled with articles that help people grow food at home, including guides to transforming lawns into gardens and growing fruit in tight spaces. And gardening experts all over the country are offering educational services. Carmen DeVito in New York City and Jamie Brennan in Boise, for example, now provide virtual consultations and coaching. Not everyone is digging into pots on their own patios, either: When Nature’s Path opened its 2021 Gardens for Good grant program to support community gardens, the organic food company received 350 applications—about 10 times the number it received the previous year.

Garden mentors and funders say that while gardening itself does not generally fill major gaps in the food supply, helping more people grow food—in a way that centers equity—can lead to healthier people and communities.

“Anywhere where we have more people understanding what it takes to grow food from seed, that only helps our local food systems,” Sage said. And while there will likely be a dip in engagement at some point, she said, programs that increase gardeners’ success rates by filling gaps in resources and knowledge could have a meaningful impact on cultivating a longer-term shift toward greater participation in food production. “Finding that joy, when they are able to actually get things to grow and can harvest the crop—that’s the thing that’s going to keep people in,” she said.

We profiled three initiatives that are working to ensure that more people have the access and skills needed to grow their own food.

‘A Plot to Save the World’