Will the U.S. Ban PFAS in Food Packaging?

Since they were developed around the middle of last century, PFAS have been hailed by multiple industries as miracle chemicals. Not only could they stop rain from soaking through fabric, but they could also prevent eggs from sticking to pans and repel grease that would otherwise seep through fast food wrappers.

In short, they have made eating more convenient, but a growing body of science suggests that PFAS, or per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are toxic and linked to serious health problems, and chemical companies have hidden internal science showing their dangers.

In recent years, testing has found the chemicals in a range of foods, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to allow companies to use PFAS in food packaging, cookware, and processing equipment.

That could soon change. A new piece of legislation that will likely be introduced in the coming weeks by RepresentativeDebbie Dingell (D-Michigan) would largely enact a federal ban on the chemicals’ use in food production and packaging.

“We know that PFAS builds up in your blood, it damages health, it causes cancer, and it’s a really dangerous chemical,” Dingell told Civil Eats. “And most people don’t realize that it’s in their food containers.”

PFAS are a class of 9,000 compounds dubbed “forever chemicals” because they don’t ever fully break down in nature. They are typically used to make products water-, stain-, and grease-resistant. They’re so effective that they’re used across dozens of industries in everything from cosmetics to waterproof clothing, Scotchgard, and firefighting foam. Their ubiquity has led to contamination of drinking water supplies for more than 110 million people nationwide.

Until 2020, PFAS were also in every “biodegradable” molded fiber packaging product, including the clam shells commonly used at restaurants such as Chipotle and Sweetgreen. They’re also regularly used in food wrappers, paper plates, and paper straws, among other products. It’s difficult to differentiate between paper products coated with PFAS and those coated with bioplastics, but the latter don’t contain the chemicals.

Research has shown that the compounds can leach into food, while PFAS researchers at the Silent Spring Institute found an association between elevated levels of the chemicals in humans and increases in the number of meals eaten outside the home. There’s now growing consensus that lawmakers must act to get PFAS out of food.

“There are so many ways that we’re exposed to PFAS, but our food is probably the primary route of exposure,” said Scott Faber, legislative director for public health advocate Environmental Working Group. “Unfortunately, the FDA has for too long ignored the risks of PFAS, even though their dangers are well documented and well understood.So, Congress must act because the FDA has simply failed to do so.”

Federal regulators allow companies to claim the chemicals’ use as a trade secret, so there’s little public information about which products contain them. But independent analyses have revealed how widely they’re used. Recent testing of more than 300 fast food sandwich wrappers, pastry bags, French fry bags, pizza boxes, and other paper and paperboard packaging found fluorine, a marker of PFAS, in 40 percent of samples. Similarly, a 2017 Toxic Free Future study detected their likely use in 13 percent of grocery stores’ deli and bakery packaging, and testing found fluorine in all molded fiber products.

Beyond carryout food packaging, PFAS can also be found in the packaging that holds items ranging from microwave popcorn to salami. They’re used as lubricants in the machinery that produces packaging, which unintentionally leaves traces of PFAS. They’re also commonly found in baking supplies, such as parchment paper. And the nonstick coatings on frying pans, crock pots, panini presses, aluminum foil, and more often contain PFAS.

The chemicals’ widespread use in the food industry frustrates Maricel Maffini, an independent researcher who studies PFAS in food packaging, because good alternatives are increasingly available.

“A valid question is, ‘Do we really need to use this type of toxic, persistent chemical in food packaging? Is that an essential use?’ I would say it’s not,” she said.

‘It Will Move’

Rep. Dingell’s bill, called the Keep Food Containers Safe From PFAS Act, is her second attempt at a ban on the chemicals’ use in food contact surfaces. A 2020 bill of the same name was one of more than 100 pieces of PFAS legislation introduced in Congress last session that would’ve enacted limits on the compounds’ use, and nearly all failed amid intense opposition from the chemical industry.