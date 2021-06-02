A Tiny Pest, a Big Crossroads for California Citrus

Jim Gorden stops his truck at the edge of one of his orange groves in Tulare County in the foothills of California’s Sierra Mountains. After 50 years as a citrus grower and pest control advisor in the San Joaquin Valley, the 81-year-old is “mostly” retired, but still vigilant about pests that may harm his fruit. A yellow sticky trap, about the size of a birthday card and speckled with insects, hangs from a branch. He leans in, eying each insect closely. None appear to be the Asian citrus psyllid, an invasive pest that poses the biggest threat to citrus growers in California.

Jim Gorden inspects a sticky trap for asian psyllids. (Photo by Anne Marshall-Chalmers) Gorden is relieved. About crumb-sized and the color of dusty farmland, the psyllid carries a bacterial disease called huanglongbing (HLB) or “citrus greening disease,” which destroys fruit and kills trees. The disease has wreaked havoc on Florida’s citrus industry over the last decade and California citrus growers are on heightened alert. Though citrus greening has not yet been discovered in commercial orchards in California, Gorden and other growers feel it’s only a matter of time. Last year, an unusually high number of psyllids were detected in nearly 120 locations around the San Joaquin Valley, home to about 80 percent of the state’s 267,000 acres of citrus. And this winter, a time when psyllids typically die off in the valley, three separate detections occurred. To kill off psyllids and avoid the possibility that a roaming, infected psyllid could spread disease, most growers treat their groves with a widely used but controversial class of insecticides—neonicotinoids or “neonics” for short. In one year alone, California citrus farmers applied (or more likely had their workers apply) nearly 55,000 pounds of the neonicotinoid imidacloprid. Beneficial insects, like honeybees and butterflies, inadvertently take up neonics through pollen and nectar. Research shows the systemic insecticides harm pollinators, lowering their immune systems, dimming their navigational skills, and weakening their ability to reproduce. That’s important because about 75 percent of the world’s flowering plants and 35 percent of the world’s crops depend on those pollinators. But California may soon be one of the first states to drastically limit the use of neonics in agriculture. Last year, the state released a draft proposal that would require citrus growers to essentially cut their use of imidacloprid by about half the label rate. Furthermore, growers could only apply the pesticides once a year, down from the current three to four applications. While some states have pulled neonics from retail stores to curb their use in home gardens, California’s proposed action would be among the most restrictive in the nation, significantly limiting the overall quantity used. “It’s huge,” says Jen Sass, senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), an advocacy group that has pushed for a complete ban on neonics. California’s department of pesticide regulation (CDPR) is scheduled to release an updated proposal restricting the use of pesticide this fall, with formal adoption scheduled for late 2021 or 2022. And while there are other tools to combatting psyllids— predator bugs that target them, organic sprays, and protective netting that blocks the pests from accessing trees—these alternatives can be pricier and not as long-lasting as neonics. For this reason, many farmers and pest control advisors are pushing back. The agency has received nearly 9,000 emails, letters, and voicemails in response to the suggested cuts. In written comments and during public forums, farmers and others in the industry have called the quantity of neonics they’d be permitted under the suggested guidelines, “worse than worthless” and “overreach.” The Psyllid’s Curse

When left unmanaged, psyllid populations balloon rapidly, allowing them to become super-spreaders of citrus greening, which originated in China more than a century ago. As the name implies, the disease turns fruit green, bitter, and misshapen.

The pests feast on plants with piercing, sucking mouths that function like something between a needle and a straw. If the psyllid carries HLB, it can pass the pathogen from its gut to the tree while eating, and that can be fatal for the tree. “It’s a pretty nasty vector,” says Matt Daugherty, a cooperative extension specialist at the University of California, Riverside. “Their populations can get roaring pretty quick.” A female psyllid can lay 500 to 800 eggs. In a sinister twist, psyllids that do not carry HLB are attracted to infected trees, Daugherty says, conversely those that are infected tend to prefer healthy, uninfected trees. And in California, citrus is everywhere, with trees lining farmland and dotting residential yards. “That’s bad luck on our part,” he says. In the late ‘90s, psyllids arrived en masse in Florida. Since then, the amount of citrus acreage growing fruit has dropped by roughly half. Gorden, who has white hair, a mustache, and an unfussy, gentle manner, believes HLB in California orchards could prove even more devastating than what unfolded in Florida. Florida citrus is used primarily for juice, meaning that the fruit doesn’t have to look perfect. California’s $2 billion industry produces bright, whole table fruit. The San Joaquin Valley alone grows about 4 million tons of citrus every year. “We live by the quality of our product,” Gorden says. A Useful Tool

The first Asian citrus psyllid in California was discovered in August 2008 in San Diego County. A few days later, Gorden met with other citrus industry leaders. At the time, Gorden was vice chair of California’s citrus research board, a grower funded organization.

A keychain with four psyllids encased in plastic. Gorden uses this to show growers what the psyllid looks like. (Photo by Anne Marshall-Chalmers)

That year, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), scientists and citrus leaders started building a multi-pronged approach to control psyllids and prevent the spread of HLB. Sticky traps, like those in Gorden’s grove, help monitor their whereabouts. Tarps on trucks carrying citrus restricts psyllids from drifting off loads and easing into orchards. Neonics and other pesticides, meanwhile, provide what Gordon calls the muscle to “knock ‘em down.” According to the CDFA, the psyllid’s presence in California has caused a significant ramp-up in the use of neonicotinoids in orchards over the last decade. A soil-application of imidacloprid, usually in late summer, moves up into the plant’s stems, leaves, and flowers, ensuring nymphs and adult psyllids that feed on new growth will encounter the toxins. The neonics stay in the plant’s system for several months, providing lasting protection from pests. According to a recent CDFA evaluation of neonic use in California, under the proposed guidelines, farmers would have to abandon routine soil applications as the permitted amount of imidacloprid wouldn’t be effective. Growers also rely on foliar applications of neonics, both before harvesting fruit and when psyllids appear in groves unexpectedly. Growers can also use a class of insecticides known as pyrethroids. Should the use of neonics be restricted, growers worry over-relying on pyrethroids may result in pests that build resistance to the chemicals. In 2014, the California state legislature required CDPR to determine what risk neonics posed to honeybees and other pollinators, and to follow up with mitigation measures by 2020. The CDPR partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Canada’s pest management agency on a number of studies assessing the impact on bee colonies from exposure to four different neonicotinoids in hopes of determining a level of exposure that bees could tolerate. The agency then compared those levels to residue levels typically found on pollen and nectar in fields, with extra scrutiny given to crops that are highly attractive to pollinators, such as nuts, apples, and citrus. CDPR determined the amount of neonics currently allowed on certain crops was too high, and this past fall issued the proposal limiting usage to a wide range of crops. Frustrated citrus growers have pointed out that last year, during the Trump administration, the EPA used the same suite of studies as CDPR and issued an interim decision that greenlit five of the most popular neonics with minimal restrictions. One reason, says Lucas Rhoads, a NRDC staff attorney, is that when analyzing risks like pollinator health and groundwater contamination versus the economic benefit farmers gain by using cost-efficient neonics, Trump’s EPA “emphasized the benefits but downplayed the costs.” ‘A Bunch of Bums’

Bees visit citrus orchards as their perfume-y, white blossoms open to collect nectar and pollen for food, and in turn create a distinct, light golden orange blossom honey. Citrus trees don’t need bees, as they self-pollinate, but they play a vital role in much of California agriculture.