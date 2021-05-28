A Century After the Tulsa Race Massacre, a Grocery Store Opens to Serve the Community

Before Vanessa Hall-Harper won her District 1 City Council position in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2016, she talked extensively with her soon-to-be constituents and learned that food security was one of the most pressing issues for residents in North Tulsa. That’s why she made it a mission to place a moratorium on dollar stores and bring in healthy food options.

“In engaging with my community, the number one issue of concern that I heard was that we don’t have a grocery store in our community where we can go and shop, that all we have are dollar stores,” said Hall-Harper in a recent phone interview. “It’s something that I didn’t suffer from because I happen to have adequate transportation, so I could go anywhere in Tulsa to shop and get what I want. But obviously, there’s a large segment of my constituents that cannot.” Food access is just one of a number of equity issues that are in the spotlight this year, as Tulsa marks an important anniversary. One hundred years ago, a mob of white vigilantes burned down Tulsa’s Greenwood District—the area known as Black Wall Street that sits in what is now Hall-Harper’s district—killing an unknown number of people and destroying Black wealth, and health, for generations. On Monday, people from all across Tulsa and the surrounding region will come together to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the massacre. But some residents of the neighborhood will also be marking a quieter change. For the first time in more than a decade, North Tulsa is home to a new, 16,000-square-foot independently owned grocery store stocked with fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, baked goods, and other whole foods. As its name implies, Oasis Fresh Market is meant to be an oasis in the middle of a desert, said AJ Johnson, the supermarket’s majority owner.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Oasis Fresh Market. (Photo courtesy of Oasis Fresh Market)

“North Tulsa and, really, every community needs access to fresh produce, and fresh meats because that affects their lifestyle—how you live, how you eat, the longevity of your life,” Johnson said, later adding, “Oasis means refuge, safe place, and shelter—and that’s exactly what this store means for this community.” “Food is a basic human right,” said Hall-Harper who worked closely with Johnson and Rose Washington, the chairwoman of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, to bring the project to fruition. “I had to make it a priority for that very reason.” A Neighborhood in Need

Today, North Tulsans—61 percent of whom are people of color, compared to 28 percent in South Tulsa—are about half as likely to earn a living wage as residents of South Tulsa. There are also 10 times more banks and credit unions than payday lenders in South Tulsa compared to North Tulsa, according to the most recent Equality Indicators report from the Community Service Council.