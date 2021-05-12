The Race to Transform a Wisconsin Farm into a Justice-Focused Agrihood

Just over three miles from Wisconsin’s Capitol building, within walking distance of a McDonald’s, a 90,000-square-foot grocery store, and an Amazon distribution center, sits a 65-acre farm.

While there are buildings on the property—a red barn, a small ready-mix concrete plant, and a white house—the farm’s most striking feature is what is absent. From the corn field running along its southern edge, one can hardly see where the land ends. The open space looks surprisingly vast in this suburban landscape of houses, traffic lights, and gas stations.

The Voit family has owned the farm for roughly 165 years. During that time, the world has changed around it, and developers and Madison city planners have fantasized over its potential. To them, the farm represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: land the size of five Times Squares at the outskirts of Wisconsin’s second-largest city.

In January, the Voits put their farm on the market. Though excited buyers sprang into action, the family has already turned down two offers.

Also racing to submit its bid is an atypical buyer: a grassroots group of citizens who desperately want the land to avoid a cookie-cutter fate. The group, Save the Farm, dreams of transforming the Voit farm into a social and environmental justice hub featuring urban agriculture, nature preserves, and affordable housing. Though it has community support, it also has some serious hurdles: an $11.5 million price tag and competition from deep-pocketed real estate developers.

Similar battles are playing out all across the country. As the cost of farming goes up, aging farmers retire, and suburbs spill into rural areas, developers are gobbling up prime acreage—often forcing agriculture and housing to compete for the same land.

While the architects of some projects, including Madison’s own Troy Gardens, have figured out how to preserve farmland and create housing on a single plot—such “agrihood” models are still few and far between. And the economic value of land, especially in close proximity to urban areas, can make it hard for agriculturally minded groups to compete.

Save the Farm isn’t just hoping to compete. It’s hoping to win.

One Big Farm, One Big Mission