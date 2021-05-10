As Wildfire Season Nears, Many California Farmers Can’t Get Fire Insurance

On an October night in 2019, Scott Newman stood on his Sonoma Valley farm and watched the smoke plumes from the Kinkade Fire over the mountains to his north. He texted a friend, the local fire chief, “It looks like we might be in the fire path.” Minutes later, Newman recalled, the chief replied, “Sadly, yes.” By the following day, the fire had reduced nearly everything on his 500-acre property to blackened rubble. Only a single barn remained unscathed.

Newman’s crop and fire insurance policies covered just about all the damages, including six homes, 14 structures, and vineyard and ranching equipment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Over the next year and a half, he built anew on the property that had been in his family for 50 years.

A burning bridge on Scott Newman’s farm. (Photo courtesy of Scott Newman)

But now, as Newman prepares for the next fire season, his Travelers fire insurance agent informed him that the company would no longer cover his property. Like several hundred other California farmers who have found themselves in the same situation, he now finds himself without fire insurance. California’s fire season has become longer and more intense in recent years, in part due to climate change. Shorter rainy seasons, warmer temperatures, and drier vegetation in California’s fire-prone regions have all created a tinderbox, waiting to blow. Last year the state had its worst fire season on record, and this year is already raising concern among meteorologists and fire experts. California Governor Gavin Newsom recently declared a drought emergency in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, and 85 percent of the state is already in a severe, extreme, or exceptional drought. Residential and commercial properties have been hit especially hard by the state’s insurance crisis. The number of non-renewals on residential properties grew every year between 2015 and 2019, affecting more than 950,000 customers. But those customers are afforded a state-mandated backup plan that explicitly excludes “farm risks.” California farmers are already dealing with increasingly life-threatening conditions in wine country, the Sierra Nevadas, and the central and southern coasts. Now, that problem has been compounded by climbing costs and heightened risks as insurance companies retreat from these high-fire danger regions as well. And it’s more than just farmers who could face the consequences in the state that produces about half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables and 90 percent of its nuts. Unprecedented Risks

As Newman rebuilt, he took steps to secure his property against future wildfires. He built barns out of metal rather than wood. He now keeps his tractors and pickup trucks in the middle of his property, away from the more flammable vineyards. He assumed his fire insurer would look favorably on these changes and continue to insure his farm.

But that hasn’t been the case. While Travelers continued coverage on his property’s homes, and the federal crop insurance program covers his vineyards and cattle, nearly $1 million in equipment and infrastructure is “sitting there uninsured.” That includes everything from hay barns to irrigation pumps, forklifts, pickup trucks, and a bulldozer, according to Newman. Across the state, hundreds of farmers and ranchers are unable to obtain a fire insurance plan or have had their plans canceled in recent years, according to California Farm Bureau Federation (CFBF) spokesman Robert Spiegel. In Sonoma and Napa counties alone, nearly 500 farmers have lost coverage. On both the Central and Southern Coast, dozens of farmers are uninsurable. Growers as far north as Modoc County can’t get wildfire coverage, Spiegel said.

Scott Newman’s farm after the fire. (Photo courtesy of Scott Newman)