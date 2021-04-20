Is Agroecology Being Co-Opted by Big Ag?

Agroecology is at a crossroads. The farming system—which is primarily practiced in the developing world but is gaining some traction in the U.S.—incorporates a suite of ecological growing practices into a wider philosophy rooted in shifting power from global agribusiness companies to peasant farmers.

The approach has received growing global attention in recent years from international organizations, including the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which has repeatedly pointed to agroecology as an effective, cross-cutting strategy to reach its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including climate action, zero hunger, and reduced inequalities.

But with that increased attention has come what some advocates describe as a move toward watering down the political, societal, and civic engagement aspects of the system.

Case in point: This September, the U.N. will host the 2021 Food Systems Summit as part of its agenda to reach the SDGs by 2030. But despite FAO’s past embrace of agroecology, the summit’s planned agricultural programming focuses on a broader approach it calls “nature-positive production.” And a discussion starter for the track lists 10 elements of nature-positive farming systems that are identical to the 10 elements of agroecology developed by the FAO several years ago, but that fact isn’t mentioned.

Joao Campari, the director of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) International’s food programs, who is leading the track, explained that the 10 elements “could be universally applied to help boost all nature-positive production systems.”

But some advocates worry about this type of broadening. In fact, they see it as the latest example of how agroecology is increasingly being co-opted by those within the very system it sets out to change. And just this week, a coalition of academics who are members of the Agroecology Research-Action Collective announced a boycott of the summit with a petition calling on their peers around the globe to do the same. They say non-government organization (NGOs), global governments, and corporations are cherry picking agroecological principles to make small changes to inherently destructive systems while perpetuating the power imbalances the paradigm seeks to disrupt.

“They want to take the industrial system as it is and measure incremental improvements and count those as wins without actually having to question the structure of the system itself. They’re going to be greener. They’re going to use less of whatever [resource]. But . . . expansion and overproduction is what it all rests on, and conventional agriculture has been heavily subsidized for 80 years by the state through public funds,” said Eric Holt-Giménez, an agroecologist and the former director of Food First.

Holt-Giménez spent years working in agriculture in Latin American and South Africa and wrote a doctorate dissertation on Campesino a Campesino, a worker movement he helped start, before heading up the nonprofit. “It’s [true] that industry and a lot of mainstream institutions are attempting to strip agroecology of its history and politics, because to strip agroecology of its politics means that they don’t have to account for their politics.”

The Rise of ‘Junk Agroecology’