A Food Program for Women and Children Is About to Get More Federal Support

Patricia Collins lives in Georgetown, South Carolina, and works at a grocery store. The 58-year-old’s own children are adults, but she’s now raising her 3-year-old granddaughter on a tight budget. Using benefits provided by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Collins buys her granddaughter milk, bread, peanut butter, vegetables, and more.

“Food is expensive,” she said. “The WIC program, with the type of food I can get for her, it helps. She’s a healthy little girl.”

Unlike the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s (SNAP) broad approach to alleviating hunger for all Americans, WIC is targeted, limited to specific nutritious foods, and includes health screenings and nutrition education. Over the past decade, between 6 and 9 million mothers and children like Collins’ granddaughter received benefits each year, including close to half of the infants born annually in the U.S. But because the program is tiny compared to SNAP—in 2020, WIC costs were $5 billion compared to SNAP’s $79 billion—it has rarely been in the spotlight.

Now, with the pandemic and a new administration in Washington, that’s starting to change.

In early March, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack mentioned WIC repeatedly during a press event in which his message centered on expanding the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) approach to food insecurity to include an emphasis on what he called “nutrition insecurity.” He cited data indicating that only half of the individuals eligible for WIC are participating and said getting them “on board” was crucial to help vulnerable populations during critical periods.

“It’s women, infants, and children,” Vilsack said. “That is an incredibly important subset where we really have to focus, because if kids start off well, if they get the proper nutrition and begin to learn at a very early age the opportunities for nutritious, delicious food that involves fruits and vegetables and whole grains and so forth, then, over time, they become consumers of those products.”

The American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March included $880 million to temporarily boost WIC benefits during the pandemic, while also investing in long-term upgrades. And at the end of last month, the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry held a hearing to kick off the long-overdue Child Nutrition Reauthorization (CNR) process, during which WIC was a central focus alongside changes to school meal programs.

Many Washington insiders did not expect Congress to take up CNR this year, given the Biden administration’s ambitious legislative agenda on pandemic relief, infrastructure, and climate change, but food insecurity, health, and disease risk—especially for low-income families and BIPOC communities—have taken center stage during the pandemic. At the same time, social distancing disruptions have led to long-overdue changes to WIC operations, including new digital program components and the possibility of virtual appointments, experts say.

“[The pandemic presented] a chance to revisit how we deliver services and how our services fit in with broader nutrition assistance. And the shift from food security to nutrition security is really demonstrative of a recognition that the food that we provide families . . . has an impact on the healthcare system and healthcare costs,” said Brian Dittmeier, senior public policy counsel at the National WIC Association (NWA). “This year is really an inflection point for the WIC program.”

How WIC Works