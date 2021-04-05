A Path to Citizenship Is on the Horizon for Undocumented Farmworkers

Leydy Rangel knows firsthand the sacrifices farmworkers make and the challenges they face. When she’d wake up to go to school in California’s Coachella Valley, her undocumented parents were already in the fields, and by the time she finished her after-school activities, they were preparing to go to bed. Sometimes, they also worked nights, harvesting onions in the evening and working a second job during the day just to scrape by financially.

“A lot of valuable family time is lost because your parents are always working and chasing the harvest,” said Rangel, who is now the United Farm Workers Foundation’s national communications manager. But even worse was the fear that her parents would abruptly be deported to their native Mexico.

“You know that at any point you could be separated, and you would all go in different ways,” explained Rangel, who was born in the United States. “It’s really challenging knowing that if my parents were gone, I would not be able to see them again. Families deserve to be together.”

Three bills could now put undocumented food and farm workers, and other unauthorized immigrants, on the path to citizenship or legal residency—and each bill faces political challenges. The U.S. Citizenship Act, first proposed by President Joe Biden and introduced to Congress in February, would create an avenue for 11 million undocumented immigrants to become citizens and expedite the process for farmworkers, while also advancing labor protections.

Meanwhile, the Citizenship for Essential Workers Act, introduced in Congress in March, would establish a track to citizenship for 5 million essential workers on non-immigrant visas and their family members. Lastly, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (FWMA), which recently passed the House, would provide more than 1 million undocumented agricultural workers with an opportunity to eventually receive legal status.

Although experts say the Citizenship Act is the bill that can make the most significant impact on undocumented immigrants, so far the legislation lacks the bipartisan support needed to get enacted, as does the Citizenship for Essential Workers Act. As a result, lawmakers are likely to take a piecemeal approach and fold components of these bills into legislation introduced in subsequent months that could enjoy broad support, whether related to immigration or the nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The FWMA, in contrast, has champions on both sides of the aisle—but advocacy groups are not quite as aligned. A previous version of the bill failed to become law two years ago, and some farmworkers and their supporters argue that its provisions create a lengthy and complicated path to legal status for farmworkers. Now in the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, it has a real chance of becoming law.

Rangel belongs to the group rallying for its passage, describing the FWMA as “a bipartisan solution.” The legislation would “provide the men and women who harvest all of the food that we eat with the ability to go to work without that fear of not knowing if they’re going to be returning to their families at the end of the day,” she said. “When we talk about farmworkers, we’re talking about highly skilled professional workers, many of whom have decades of experience and have more than earned the ability to apply for legal status.”

The coronavirus crisis drew unprecedented attention to the contributions these workers make to the food chain. Although advocacy groups differ on the best legislative approach to secure legal status, they agree that farmworkers deserve citizenship because of their essential labor for the country. The bills recently introduced in Congress put these workers a step closer to obtaining long-awaited legal and labor safeguards, but they have deepened the debates on immigration reform during a time when focus on the number of migrants crossing the U.S. border has intensified. Farmworkers and their supporters are weighing which of the proposed laws is most likely to get enacted against which one provides the most direct route to citizenship.

The Debate Over the Farm Workforce Modernization Act

Of the three bills that would create a pathway to legal status for farm workers, the FWMA has sparked the most debate because of how long it would take undocumented workers to earn citizenship. For starters, the act would allow unauthorized immigrants who have worked on a farm for a minimum of 180 days over the past two years to apply for “certified agricultural worker status,” a legal status that would prevent their deportation, and which they could renew every five years. But they would have to remain farmworkers for another eight years just to qualify for permanent legal residency.

“I think that our farmworker members, who have sacrificed so much during this last year, are in a position where they’re saying, ‘We just can’t accept a bill that represents this kind of giveaway to the grower lobby at the expense of workers,’” said Sonia Singh, co-director of the Food Chain Workers Alliance. “It’s not only having to wait up to eight years to not even get citizenship but just basic permanent residency, and that would be eight years tied to the agricultural industry that we know has a very high rate of injury and very low wages.”

Undocumented immigrants who can demonstrate that they’ve been agricultural workers for a decade before the FWMA takes effect would have to work just four more years to request legal status. But many farmworkers lack employment documentation and receive cash wages, so they have no way of proving how long they’ve worked in the industry.

Moreover, advocates have raised concerns that employer recommendations would play an outsized role in the process and that workers who suffer injuries that sideline them from their jobs would be disqualified from applying for legal status.

“We deserve a comprehensive reform that includes a path to citizenship without excluding anyone who deserves to be legally working and contributing to the growth of this country, a country that we consider ours too,” said farmworker Luis Jimenez, president of the New York-based Alianza Agricola, in a statement provided by the Food Chain Workers Alliance. “We have already waited a long time to achieve a change; it is time and we are not going to settle for crumbs.”

Another major concern about the FWMA is that it would broaden the H-2A program that permits farmers to employ immigrants as guest workers. H-2A employers are required to pay temporary workers more than the state or federal minimum wage and to cover basic living necessities for them, but a number of these employers have been accused of stealing wages from workers and providing them with substandard meals, housing, and working environments.

Some farmworkers and their supporters also object to the fact that the FWMA would not raise wages for guest workers until the end of 2022. Afterward, wages could not go up by more than 3.25 percent per year. By linking the guest worker program to this legislation, critics contend that the federal government would make it harder for workers to advocate for themselves while enabling the agriculture industry to take advantage of vulnerable guest workers and avoid hiring their counterparts already in the country.