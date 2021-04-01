Queer, BIPOC Farmers are Working for a More Inclusive and Just Farming Culture

As friends, farmers, and lifelong advocates for food justice, Maggie Cheney and D. Rooney started Rock Steady Farm and Flowers in 2015 with no land and $500 dollars each. They also received loans through a co-op, and the funds were just enough to allow them to sign a lease for land in rural Millerton, New York.

The two set out to start a farm to reflect the queer community they had been part of and feed it through a community supported agriculture (CSA) program with seven pickup locations throughout New York City. Maggie Cheney (left) and D Rooney at Rock Steady Farm. “Rock Steady was really an opportunity to create something that I didn’t see existing in the local farming community,” said Cheney, who goes by she/they pronouns. “And in many ways, representation is a big part of that, as a kid not having queer role models who I saw myself in.” Rock Steady is Cheney’s and Rooney’s first foray into farm ownership, and the initial five years were tough. But with support from their community and neighboring farmers, they managed to build a successful cooperative. What started as a volunteer effort is now a wholesale operation that employs a crew of 10 farmers and partners with a robust network of community organizations. The pair chose Millerton because of its proximity to New York City. “I don’t think we would be as successful as we are without the relationships that we came to the Hudson Valley with,” said Rooney, who identifies as a gender nonconforming, mixed Latinx person. “And we’ve been able to move forward because it’s a combination of new friends and supporters.” And yet, for every successful example like Rock Steady, there are an unknown number of queer, trans, and Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) folks who don’t have a way to enter the farming industry. And when they do, they often face a barrage of limitations. Up to 5 percent of rural Americans identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+), 20 percent of whom are people of color, according to a report on LGBTQ+ life in rural America. Queer folks lack federal and state nondiscrimination protections, and with queer people of color being more visible in predominantly white areas, they may be especially vulnerable to discrimination in employment, housing, healthcare, and more. Racism, sexism, and other forms of identity-based oppression continue to run rampant on farms. And although the Equality Act, if passed by the Senate, will offer federal protections against discrimination to members of the LGBTQ+ community, the culture of farming will not change overnight. Nonetheless, farmers like Cheney and Rooney hope to reimagine traditional systems of agriculture and pave the way toward a more inclusive industry. Rampant Discrimination Among Queer and BIPOC Farm Workers

Anita Ashok Adalja has worked on numerous farms across the U.S. for the last 10 years. Formerly a social worker in New York City, Adalja became interested in farming after co-founding a rooftop garden in Brooklyn with her co-workers. She quit her job to apprentice at U.C. Santa Cruz’s Center for Agroecology and Sustainable Food Systems and has been farming ever since. She now works as a produce manager at the Agri-Cultura Network, an Albuquerque-based food cooperative, and runs Ashokra farm, a small-scale queer farming operation she started with her partner Ash.

Although Adalja’s identity is inextricably tied to farming, she’s had to endure some very difficult times. She was often the only Indian American woman on the field, toiling on the land amid crowds of white men in the depths of the woods. “As a queer, brown woman on majority white-run farms working for white cis men and women, I’ve experienced a lot of racism, classism, and sexism on levels that are pretty painful and traumatic,” Adalja said. Feeling like a perpetual outsider because of her race, Adalja kept her queerness a secret to deflect further scrutiny from potentially homophobic managers and co-workers. “I often didn’t disclose my sexuality [on farms] for my own safety,” she said. Anita Ashok Adalja. (Photo courtesy of Not Our Farm) Despite Adalja’s efforts to avoid unnecessary attention on farms, Adalja nevertheless faced an abundance of racial microaggressions. Farm owners expected her to live comfortably in a trailer park surrounded by confederate flags, urban farms took her picture for diversity grants, and bosses downplayed the impact of racial slurs. To prevent her contributions from being classified as “Indian work,” in which her efforts as a farmer were obscured and minimized by her Indian identity, Adalja felt the pressure to prove herself by working herself to the bone. And despite often feeling gaslit and tokenized, accountability was never an option. Because the small-scale and industrialized farms Adalja worked on didn’t have human resource departments, other than the farm owner or manager, she never felt comfortable reporting workplace abuse out of fear she’d lose her job. “I would be working and imagine myself throwing down the carrots and beets and just running off the field,” Adalja said. Even when Adalja was hired to be a farm manager, the discrimination followed. Farm owners assumed she was incompetent despite parallel levels of experience, and visitors were often visibly shocked when they learned she managed the farm. While the majority of leadership was white men, female farm owners also criticized Adalja for being unable to handle certain physically demanding tasks. These remarks were so common that every time she moved to a new farm, she anticipated a base level of intolerance. “If you’re working on predominately white cis male farms, that’s the reality,” Adalja said. “You probably aren’t going to be able to be your genuine self because it’s not safe.” A Lack of Data on Queer and BIPOC Farmers

While the fear of living openly as a queer woman may be one reason some farmers like Adalja feel disempowered to speak out against injustice in the workplace, there is little to no data on their unique challenges, especially in rural areas, according to Logan Casey, senior policy researcher and advisor at the Movement Advancement Project.