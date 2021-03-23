20 Hotspots to Start Fixing Nitrogen Pollution in Agriculture

Nitrogen pollution is one of agriculture’s biggest and most intractable problems. Crops can’t grow without the critical nutrient, and because sources of nitrogen are easy to come by—synthetic fertilizer is cheap and manure from large animal agriculture operations is plentiful—farmers often apply too much, to try to ensure the highest yields.

Because plants can’t use it all, the excess makes its way into groundwater and washes into waterways where it contaminates drinking water and creates vast dead zones in oceans and lakes. Excess nitrogen is also released into the air as nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas that is 300 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in its ability to drive climate change.

In 2018, experts on a United Nations panel aimed at addressing the issue concluded that the world needs to cut the amount of nitrogen making its way into the environment in half to avoid disastrous consequences.

“It’s an issue that has received a lot of attention over the years, but we are still struggling to gain traction on it,” said Eric D. Roy, a professor who leads the Nutrient Cycling and Ecological Design Lab at the University of Vermont (UVM). Now, Roy and his team are hoping their research will contribute to changing that.

In a new study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, they identified 20 nitrogen “hotspots” across the U.S. The clusters of counties not only represent areas where a large proportion of surplus nitrogen is being applied; they are also places where researchers say there is significant potential to reverse the trend—to the benefit of farmers, local residents, and the environment.

In recent years, governments, universities, and advocacy organizations have worked to develop effective ways to address nitrogen pollution across the country, by incentivizing practices that reduce runoff—like planting cover crops, buffer strips, and more diverse rotations of crops—and by implementing limited regulations. More ambitious efforts are working to transition commodity-scale farmers to more holistic systems that keep nitrogen in balance and on the farm.

“We’re trying to identify opportunities that we see across the landscape and to provide some ability to target areas where progress seems more achievable,” Roy said. “This isn’t to say we don’t need to address this problem everywhere, but there are advantages, when resources are limited, to focusing on where we can make change most effectively.”

The study comes at an opportune time, as the Biden administration turns its focus to agriculture’s role in fighting climate change, and conversations about scaling up and targeting farm conservation programs are increasing.

Mapping Excess Nitrogen in the U.S.