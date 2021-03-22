Are Junk Food Companies Using TikTok Influencers to Target Kids?

“There is a significant body of research showing that children are more vulnerable to advertising when it is integrated into content. The fact that children who spend hours a day on YouTube and TikTok feel like they have relationships with influencers makes these junk food pitches even more powerful,” said Josh Golin, executive director of the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood in a recent email exchange. He also sees disclosures such as an #ad hashtag as meaningless to children. “The FTC should instead prohibit influencer marketing aimed at children as an unfair practice,” he said.

Researchers and journalists have called for stronger regulations, but the FTC has failed to issue a report on food marketing to children since its 2012 report. In 2014, the FTC told Politico that it had “no plans to continue using their authority” to obtain child marketing data from the 44 largest food and beverage companies in the United States.

The FTC’s lack of oversight is apparent in a 2020 study published in the journal Pediatrics. The study analyzed YouTube kid influencers ages three to 14 years found that, of 179 videos featuring food and/or drinks 291 times, 90 percent were highly processed foods and fast food from brands such as McDonald’s, while only 2 percent were healthier branded items such as Yoplait yogurt. The study concluded that the FTC “should strengthen regulations regarding product placement on YouTube videos featuring young children.”

Part of the regulatory work is playing catch-up to the Internet and social media, where television rules prohibiting actions like “host selling”—or hosts selling products in commercials on their own programs—do not apply. Members of Congress have proposed expanding the proposed Kids Internet Design and Safety Act to go prohibiting just alcohol, tobacco, or nicotine and include foods containing artificial flavors and colors, trans fats, excess sugars per item, high fructose corn syrup, and other processed foods. The struggle is passing such bills in the face of food industry lobbying, which has powerful coffers. The junk food lobbyists are well-funded, determined, and creative. In 2017, soda and fast food lobbyists even used state preemption laws to prevent local governments from enacting soda taxes.

“When companies use billions of dollars to target minors, that’s outrageous to me,” Harris said. “It’s not giving them more choices; it’s affecting their preferences and their behaviors for the rest of their lives. This is a very impressionable age for creating these habits.”

With teens absorbing more screen time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris is concerned that they are also seeing more social media advertisements. Even prior to COVID, her research found that for ages 13 to 17, 70 percent were engaged with one food brand, with 30 percent engaged with five or more brands. The categories the teens engaged with were comprised by half of fast food, sugary foods, snack brands, and soda.

Harris said that because the general public doesn’t view junk food and fast through the same lens as controlled substances, food companies have encountered less regulation. The companies have also been clever about using everyday teens and influencers to cater to their peers—often in hopes of tapping into the emotional attachments formed to peer networks.

“[Teenagers’] peer networks are really the most important thing in their life,” Harris said. “So, it really is taking advantage of the developmental vulnerability of this age group.”

There is No ‘Kale TikTok’