As Coffee Rust Reaches Hawaii, Farmers Prepare for a Devastating Blow

Suzanne Shriner remembers the moment she heard the news that coffee leaf rust had been spotted on the island of Maui, just around 100 miles from her farm on the Kona Coast of the island of Hawaii. It was a Friday afternoon in October—seven months into the pandemic—and Hawaii had just re-opened to tourists.

“I got the text and my stomach dropped,” recalls Shriner, who farms with her extended family and serves as president of the Kona Coffee Farmers Association. Like most of her peers, Shriner had been trying to mentally prepare for the moment for a long time. “We’d hoped we would have a few more years,” she says. “But when I learned it was here, I knew we had a massive challenge ahead of us.” Coffee leaf rust, or Hemileia vastatrix, was first identified in Sri Lanka in the 1860s and has made its way through most of the world’s coffee-growing nations since then. The fungus, which thrives in warm, wet conditions and travels on the wind, debilitates and destroys coffee trees. It’s also one of the biggest factors most scientists point to when they say that climate change is coming for your morning cup of coffee. Until this fall, Hawaii was one of the last coffee-growing regions in the world still untouched by rust. After the news broke, Shriner and other farmers, whose century-old operations spider out along a set of “upcountry” mountain roads, started to worry. They began turning over the waxy green leaves on their coffee trees, scanning for transparent dots and splotchy circles of orange spores. And, within weeks, they found them.

Suzanne Shriner harvesting coffee. (Photo courtesy of Lions Gate Farm)

Coffee has been central to Hawaii’s agricultural economy since the 19th century; the bulk of the beans are grown in Kona, where a unique variety of tree (Kona Typica) along with the volcanic soil and mild temperatures combine to create a $50 million industry and a unique flavor profile that fetches upward of $60 a pound. Now, in a state already hard hit by the impacts of climate change, farmers, scientists, and lawmakers are scrambling to prepare for the onset of rust. And although no one can predict just how much damage the fungus will do, its arrival could result in loss of production, changes to the flavor of the coffee, and a rise in prices for consumers. “Rust is really going to change everything we know about coffee in Hawai’i.” Because addressing coffee leaf rust can be an expensive endeavor, experts also worry that many of Hawaii’s roughly 800 small-scale producers—whose mostly family-scale operations average around five acres in size—could exit the business. And for those farming organically, the odds look even worse. “It’s really going to change everything we know about coffee in Hawaii,” says Shriner. How an Invasive Beetle Set the Stage

For the last 11 years, Kona coffee farmers have been engaged in a kind of trial run for coffee leaf rust. In 2010, a tiny invasive beetle called the coffee berry borer (CBB), the most destructive coffee pest worldwide, hit the industry there. The pest destroys the coffee beans, changes the flavor, and impacts yields. Farmers spent years learning how to control CBB with costly pesticides and fungal treatments, and Shriner says an estimated 200 farmers left the industry. In the years since, some new farmers have likely re-entered the fray, and those who’ve stuck it out have learned to manage it with careful sanitation and changes to their practices.

“It was a big learning curve,” says Shriner of her own farm. “But after five or six years, we were able to manage it pretty effectively.” A rust-infected coffee plant. (Photo credit: Andrea Kawabata) Robert Barnes, who runs Kona Rainforest Coffee, a large organic coffee farm in Kona, said that, like many growers, he lost a great deal of his crop to CBB at first, but in recent years it has been a catalyst, prompting him focus in on the health of his trees and the soil in new ways. “The first year was the worst. Now, we’ve been down to about a 1 percent loss, but the trees are super healthy,” said Barnes. In 2015, Andrea Kawabata, an extension agent with the University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, took a trip to Brazil to learn about CBB. While there, she heard from growers who had also been struggling with coffee leaf rust, and brought home information, videos and photographs. Now, six years later, she’s using what she learned to hit the ground running as she’s been helping the farmers in Kona identify rust on their farms. Time is of the essence, as Kawabata and other scientists are racing to respond and help farmers prepare for what’s ahead. If farmers find rust on their farms before it’s on more than 5 percent of the tree’s leaves, farmers seem to be having some success spraying preventative fungicides made with copper and bacillus, a bacterium found in soil. But, Kawabata adds, “if coffee leaf rust incidence is past the 5 percent threshold, the disease seems to progress quite quickly, even with spraying.” The cost of managing coffee rust on top of CBB will likely get passed along to consumers—creating a less predictable flavor for a higher cost. “All that additional labor is going to have to come out somewhere,” Shriner told me. “We don’t know how much time growers are going to have before they start losing production.” Melissa Johnson, a research biologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Daniel Inouye Pacific Basin Agricultural Research Center (PBARC) has also been visiting farms and surveying the quick progression of the disease in Kona since December 2020. “We found it all the way up and down the coast,” says Johnson. By January, she had surveyed 25 coffee lots—and 65 percent of those had coffee leaf rust on about 5 percent of their leaves. In February, the average rate of infection had jumped to nearly 10 percent and some trees had started to lose their leaves.

A coffee field in Kona. (Photo credit: Scot Nelson)

Farmers have started spraying a range of fungicides, but Johnson says, it’s reducing the “spores on the surface, but it’s not killing the infection inside the leaves.” While the response to rust has been much faster than it was for CBB, Johnson says the speed at which the disease progressing is concerning. “We don’t know how much time growers are going to have before they start losing production.” And then there are patches of what scientists are calling “feral coffee”—acreage that was no longer deemed worth maintaining after CBB hit. For Johnson, the most startling images of the progression of rust in Kona has come from one patch of feral coffee that she has been watching since December. What started out as an orchard full of green trees with a few yellow spots has progressed to become a solid yellow orchard. The trees are on a heavily trafficked patch of road and the spores may be spreading to other farms via passing cars, she says. The Role of a Changing Climate

Lisa Keith, a research plant pathologist at PBARC, is running a series of trials in her laboratory and on farms to quickly learn as much she can about how the rust behaves in Hawaii’s specific climate. But she admits that it’s going to be difficult to control.