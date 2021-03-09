Small Farmers Are Struggling After the Texas Big Freeze

Carolina Mueller and her partner were starting crops ranging from onions to broccoli in their greenhouse and tending to a collection of winter crops growing at Middle Ground Farms, their small, diversified organic vegetable farm outside of Austin, when the unprecedented snowstorm and deep freeze hit last month.

All the crops they had in their fields—parsley, purple sprouting broccoli, radicchio and chard—were lost in the freeze. And because the storm overwhelmed the state’s deregulated power grid, triggering widespread blackouts, their irrigation pumps shut down, so Middle Ground Farm lost access to water. They weren’t able to water the plant starts and lost a whole round of young plants, setting them back by weeks if not months, and likely creating gaps in production for their wholesale clients and the community supported agriculture (CSA) subscription they provide in the Austin area. In total, they estimate they lost $30,000 worth of output. “The thing with the freeze is, it wasn’t just a weather event. It was a total system collapse,” said Mueller, who is also president of the Central Texas Young Farmers Coalition. Mueller is far from alone. In addition to resulting in dozens of deaths, the failure of the state’s power grid caused millions in damages for farmers across the state. According to the Texas Tribune, more than half of the region’s grapefruits and nearly all of the Valencia oranges have been lost, and citrus farmers in the region will also likely have no crop for next year. Livestock losses were also widespread, and could reach $228 million in costs and lost income for farmers and ranchers as herds and flocks died in the freeze and feed costs skyrocket.

Cattle graze in Leander, Texas, during the Big Freeze. (Photo CC-licensed by Flickr user Wyscan)

Although the Big Freeze was at the top of the news cycle for the second half of February, outrage over the failures that led to the energy crisis is already cycling out of the headlines. But for small and diversified farmers, the losses are especially significant and will continue for months to come. Becky Hume, who runs VRNDT Farm, is facing a catastrophic scale of loss. “This frost coming through has basically killed all mature vegetables and wiped me out of all saleable crops. Thankfully, some really young carrots, really young beets are going to survive and bounce back, but anything that was close to maturity is completely gone,” Hume told Civil Eats. “There are definitely two–three months of investment in plants, tending things, weeding things, growing things . . . that’s just gone,” Hume added. In the midst of the pandemic, these crop losses will drive up food costs and even cause shortages at food banks when needs are high. The crop loss is causing the state’s food banks to rethink their sourcing, ramping up their purchasing from out-of-state, which drives costs up. Looming Shortages of Transplants and Seeds

The impacts in the Rio Grande Valley don’t just affect their agricultural output.

“The next wave of problems is going to be finding transplants. All of these young plants have been lost,” said Judith McGeary, director of the Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance, which advocates for the rights of small-scale farmers in the state. McGeary noted that much of the state’s young seedlings and transplants come from nurseries in the region. “Sourcing transplants and replacement plants is going to be far more expensive.” For instance, she said, “the farmers in the [Rio Grande] Valley produce huge amounts of melons for the conventional system.” The state’s watermelon industry says it produces 15 percent of the total domestic watermelon crop. In addition to her advocacy work, McGeary is a farmer, growing melons, lemons, and other crops on 165 acres. “Even those of us who are very small melon producers are not sure we will be able to source what we normally would for transplants for our small operation,” McGeary added. The gardening boom that arose early in the COVID-19 pandemic has driven up demand for seeds and strained the nation’s seed supply chain, with seed companies struggling to keep up as more Americans started growing their own vegetables. This latest weather event created the perfect storm to overwhelm this already-stressed supply chain. “For a lot of farms, that’s a real shortage, and because of COVID there have been incredible supply shortages in the seed supply chain. Seed suppliers have a two- to three- week backlog before they can even ship seeds, VRDNT’s Hume said. “In Texas, that delay could mean a delay in—and ultimate loss of—some production. This is happening when supply chains are already stressed out and not functioning as normal. It is definitely a compounding situation.” Shortfall of Financial Support

Financial help has also been fairly limited. Small-scale farmers have been reliant on GoFundMe pages to get funding, since many don’t have crop insurance plans.