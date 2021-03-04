TikTok Sensation Alexis Nikole Nelson Wants You to Love Foraging as Much as She Does

Like many experiencing the cold, snow-filled days of a pandemic winter, Alexis Nikole Nelson dreams of spending warm days by the seashore. But her beach wanderlust isn’t merely about swimming and sunbathing; she also wants to forage for seaweed.

“I absolutely love this one particular kind of seaweed, bladderwrack,” said 28-year-old Nelson, who lives just outside of Columbus, Ohio, and spends most of her free time either searching for and gathering food or researching edible plants. “When it’s dried, I blend it up with salt. It makes things taste a little meaty, a little cheesy, [and] not particularly fishy. I’ve been finding all kinds of really fun ways to use it, and now I’m like, ‘Well, I’ve got to find a ton more of it this year.’”

Nelson’s interest in finding the seaweed in its natural environments is more than personal. She hopes to share it on the social media platform TikTok, where she’s teaching nearly half a million people how to identify, harvest, and prepare everything from sumac to acorns to ginkgo nuts—all while presenting an alternative to the mostly white-male image of modern foraging.

This isn’t the kind of trendy foraging you see in high-end restaurants and pricy classes geared toward finding dinner in the woods. Nelson’s brand of foraging is geared toward curious people with time on their hands and an interest in gaining a deeper knowledge of the world around them. And it’s just one sign that the practice of foraging has exploded in popularity in the past year as the pandemic has fueled concerns about finding affordable, healthy food.

“I’ve always foraged to some extent,” Nelson said, “but on a whim, when the shutdowns started happening last March, I made a one-off video and was like, ‘Hey everybody, you’re probably a little afraid of going to the grocery store—me too! Here are five super common, edible plants easy to identity that are definitely in your neighborhood.'”

Nelson works in social media marketing and had started a TikTok account to learn how to use the platform for her job. In the early spring, most of her videos were getting a couple of hundred views. But when she opened the app a few days after posting her first foraging video, it had 40,000 views.

“It was insane,” Nelson said. “It’s still insane.”

Bringing a BIPOC Perspective to Foraging

Foraging has recently emerged as a specialized hobby people engage in on the weekends or while on vacation; some even pay hundreds of dollars for foraged foods at restaurants like Noma in Copenhagen. But foraging is deeply rooted in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) culture.

“For a lot of Indigenous and Black families, getting stuff that was growing around was just part of the normal deal; it wasn’t a cool, niche hobby,” Nelson said. “As a Black woman, I just want to yell into the heavens about how accessible this information should be and how accessible so many of these foods are.”

While there isn’t much detailed national data on who is foraging, Marla Emery, a research geographer with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, estimates that more than 20 percent of people in the U.S. and Western Europe take part in foraging. That number is in line with what’s been reported in other recent journal articles that also suggest that foragers represent a much more diverse demographic than is often showcased.

Alexis Nikole Nelson with some field garlic bulbs for braiding.

When she first started sharing her videos, Nelson said she’d have people asking other foragers—usually male, usually white—to fact-check the things she was saying. “It was infuriating, like, ‘Why can you take their opinion at face value, and why am I the one who needs a double-check?’” Nelson said. “I definitely think a lot of people don’t necessarily expect a Black woman to be knowledgeable in this space, and I’m hoping that I’m doing some of the work to break that down.”

Through her videos, Nelson hopes to help expand the images that come to mind when the word “forager” is used, and to show younger people of color that they too can forage. Most of her videos focus on either the ease of finding food, suggesting to her audience they’ll be able to delay going to the grocery store, or how easy it is to make everything from tea to dessert to full-on meals from foraged foods.

A Self-Taught Forager

Nelson grew up in Cincinnati learning about plants in her mother’s gardens; as they worked the soil together, her mom would quiz her on the flowers and trees she was growing.

“Every once in a while, my mom would say, ‘Well, this is a weed but you can use it for cooking if you want.’ All the cool, organized gardening stuff didn’t stick with me, but the propensity for identifying plants did,” she recalled.