As Food Scrap Collection Peaks, NYC Community Compost Sites Face Evictions

A few days a week, a colorfully painted box truck can be spotted weaving through the narrow streets of Lower Manhattan to pick up food scraps and bring them to a compost yard in East River Park. When they arrive at the yard, Kellan Stanner goes through the freshly collected scraps—half of a scooped-out watermelon, warped vegetable stems, lopsided apple cores—looking for anything that can’t be composted.

After Stanner, who manages the compost operation at the Lower East Side Ecology Center (LESEC), decontaminates the pile, he’ll mix the fresh scraps with wood chips to create just the right balance of “carbon and nitrogen in order to replicate the natural process of decomposition,” he says.

As the compost matures, it will make its way through a series of windrows—heaps of organic material, all carefully rotting with the help of bacteria and fungi. If all goes as planned, the scraps will become nutrient-rich compost in 8–12 months, which will then be donated to the city’s parks, community groups, and nearby gardens.

Christine Datz-Romero, the cofounder of the Lower East Side Ecology Center.

But things might not go as planned. In fact, this hyper-local system for processing waste might soon not have a home in the park. In October, the New York City Parks Department asked LESEC to vacate its lot, where the compost operation has been for two decades of its 30-year life, to make way for pending construction in the park. Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring, according to a representative from the Mayor’s Office. The Department of Sanitation, the primary agency tasked with finding a new home for the compost yard, has yet to identify a feasible location.

Christine Datz-Romero, the co-founder of LESEC, intends to continue composting in the park for as long as it takes to secure and fully prepare a new site. “My position is that the compost yard will move once a new site is ready to move to. That’s my parameter,” Datz-Romero told Civil Eats.

Across the East River in Queens, another composting site is also being pushed out. The Parks Department has decided not to renew the license of Big Reuse, which has run a composting operation on a half-acre under the Queensboro Bridge for a decade. Initially, the eviction was set for December 31, 2020, but after community pushback, this was delayed until June 30. The Department of Sanitation also has yet to secure a new site for Big Reuse.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet found suitable relocation sites, but we are working closely with the Mayor’s Office and other agencies to relocate LESEC and Big Reuse,” a representative for the Department of Sanitation explained by e-mail to Civil Eats. “We communicate regularly with each nonprofit about this search and are working closely with both partners.” The representative noted that the Department of Sanitation has so far looked at 50 alternative locations for both sites.

In January of this year, LESEC processed nearly 135,000 pounds of food scraps, an uptick from the roughly 80,000 pounds processed in January 2020.

Citing budget cuts due to COVID-19, New York City suspended its curbside composting program and its organic recycling program for schools last year. There are no set dates for either service to resume. “We are constantly evaluating our fiscal situation,” a representative from the Mayor’s Office said in an e-mail. Steep cuts were also made to the Department of Sanitation’s NYC Compost Project, the network that includes Big Reuse and LESEC and five other sites. This has left the community composting sites picking up the city’s slack, operating at close to capacity. For instance, in January of this year, LESEC processed nearly 135,000 pounds of food scraps, an uptick from the roughly 80,000 pounds processed in January 2020.

In July, a coalition called Save Our Compost successfully fought to restore $2.88 million, just 10 percent of the NYC Compost Project’s previous funding, to the budget—enough to restore some food-scrap drop off sites and keep four community-scale compost sites open.

“We had to shift from focusing on how to expand organics collection and processing to fighting to save a few sites that were really holding the city’s composting program together and doing heroic work for years—or in some cases, decades,” said Tok Michelle Oyewole, a policy and communications organizer with the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance and a member of the coalition.

Now, the evictions are prompting big questions about the future of food waste disposal in a city of 8 million that in 2015 committed to sending zero waste to the landfill by 2030.

The Legacy of Community Composters

In the early ‘70s, when New York City was undergoing a fiscal crisis, vacant lots—often the result of foreclosure—were commonplace. Members of the nonprofit group Green Guerillas threw seed bombs over the fences of these lots and began cultivating gardens. “This move not only beautified formerly vacant lots but soon became a grassroots program that fostered neighborhood participation,” states a New York City Parks Department’s website.

Community composters like Big Reuse and LESEC are in many ways an extension of this legacy. The site that Big Reuse currently occupies was once full of garbage. “It had been squatted [on] by a private construction contractor for years, probably a decade, and they filled it with construction rubble and old machinery,” said Justin Green, the site’s founder and executive director.

As the first community-scale composter in New York City, LESEC showed how it is possible to create an educational, sustainable waste system in a city.

Similarly, LESEC moved into East River Park two decades ago, at a time when it was underutilized. As the first community-scale composter in New York City, they showed how it is possible to create an educational, sustainable waste system in a city. “We were really the first ones who pioneered drop-offs in a public space, the first ones who pioneered having a site in a public park,” said Datz-Romero.

Now, as New York undergoes another fiscal crisis comparable to the ‘70s, the question remains whether community composting will be allowed to continue to build a legacy in New York City’s parks, or whether its long roots will be cut short.

A Confounding Decision

“We are nearing a point where New Yorkers will have no opportunity to recycle organic waste,” said Council Member Antonio Reynoso at a December oversight hearing called by the City Council to address both evictions and community composting on parks land. “Why are the actions of the Parks Department misaligned with the stated goals of the city? Why is the city saying that recycling organic waste is essential but then not supporting the work of community composters?”