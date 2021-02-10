Will Biden’s Food and Agriculture Appointees Live Up to His Promises on Racial Justice?

Before taking office, President Biden committed to assembling a diverse administration that would “look like the country.” Then, hours after the inauguration, he began laying out a plan to go beyond representation, to root out inequities within the federal government, and to advance racial justice. He directed all agencies to complete “equity assessments” within 200 days and appointed Susan Rice, national security adviser under former President Barack Obama, to oversee the efforts.

“We need to make the issue of racial equity not just an issue for any one department of government,” Biden said less than a week later, while signing four more related executive orders—to reform private prisons, address discriminatory housing practices, improve tribal consultation, and condemn racism against Asian Americans. “Every White House component, and every agency will be involved in this work because advancing equity has to be everyone’s job.” Many of those agencies impact food and agriculture, and their new leaders will have their work cut out for them—from righting a lengthy history of wrongs against Black farmers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to prioritizing the impacts of agricultural pollution on Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). To that end, experts and advocates in the space have been tracking Biden’s appointments closely. For top cabinet positions, the Senate is currently holding confirmation hearings, with six members confirmed so far, all outside of food and agriculture agencies. Nominees to lead the USDA, the EPA, and the Department of Labor (DOL) have had committee hearings, but votes on their confirmations are not yet scheduled. Beyond those roles, the new administration is filling hundreds of additional positions within the agencies that support and regulate the food system, which will determine broader representation and impact policies and programs. “In positions where normally you see white males, we’re seeing women, we’re seeing people of color, and we’re seeing people with expertise and track records.” As confirmations proceed, Civil Eats surveyed what we know so far about how the Biden administration is prioritizing diversity and justice in federal food policy. While the insiders and advocates we spoke with said it’s too soon to know how deep the commitment will extend and whether these agencies will make real strides toward addressing the intertwined issues of racial, food, and environmental justice, most agree that the winds are shifting. “[Biden] is not looking for figureheads. He’s actually looking for people that know their stuff,” said Ricardo Salvador, director of the food and environment program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “In positions where normally you see white males, we’re seeing women, we’re seeing people of color, and we’re seeing people with expertise and track records.” But, he added, “we need to see the full slate before we can tell what the picture is going to be in terms of equity.” Noteworthy Nominations Across the Agencies

In addition to selecting Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate, Biden has nominated more women than any other recent president to the 15 top cabinet positions. On race, a Brookings analysis found his cabinet included about the same number of non-white nominees as those of Presidents Obama and Clinton, but more than recent Republican administrations (and double that of President Donald Trump’s cabinet).

Advocates are paying the most attention, however, to the agency with the most direct impact on the food system: the USDA. The USDA has a long history of discriminating against Black farmers. It also oversees school nutrition programs, which millions of students of color rely on, and the dietary guidelines, which some advocates say do not adequately consider racial disparities in nutrition and food access.