Rodale Enlists Cargill in Unlikely Alliance to Increase Organic Farmland

Rodale Institute —one of America’s most renowned organic institutes—announced today it will help transition more than 50,000 acres of farmland to organic production by forming an unlikely alliance with Cargill, the largest privately owned agribusiness company in the country, and chicken producer Bell & Evans.

The project is called the U.S. Organic Grain Initiative, and it’s designed to help more farmers adopt organic practices and fill a gap in domestic organic animal feed.

While organic product sales have more than doubled over the past decade to hit $55 billion in 2019, certified organic farmland has not kept pace. Looking at cropland alone, organic production accounts for just one-half of 1 percent of all U.S. acres. That gap in supply has created a massive opportunity for the sale of fraudulent organic grain, especially in imports. As a result, some organic producers end up feeding their livestock non-organic grain without knowing it, and the Organic Trade Association (OTA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have been working to address that fraud.

But many farmers and advocates believe the simplest fix is eliminating barriers that prevent U.S. farmers from transitioning to organic, to both boost domestic supply and reap environmental benefits. Several big companies have signed on to support various efforts. Clif Bar and Kashi have participated in initiatives that pay farmers more for grain during the three-year transition to organic. In 2018, General Mills announced an agreement to help a Minnesota farm transition 34,000 acres to organic to supply wheat for Annie’s Mac and Cheese. Even beer companies have jumped on the bandwagon: During the 2020 Super Bowl, Michelob Ultra declared it would help transition six square feet of farmland to organic for each six-pack of its organic Ultra Gold beer customers bought.

“We’re trying to transition as many acres and farms and farmers to organic as possible. In order to accomplish that, we need partnerships,” Rodale Institute CEO Jeff Moyer told Civil Eats. “We recognize that in order to transition these farms and these acres, we have to overcome some barriers, and partnerships can help us do that.”

Some proponents of organic agriculture applauded the partnership for that reason. “The foundational mission of the Organic Trade Association is to expand organic agricultural practices, and to increase the accessibility of organic food for all,” said OTA CEO and Executive Director Laura Batcha. “Private initiatives like this are important to fill the growing demand for organic by working directly with farmers to help them through the transition process and securing dependable markets for their organic products.”

But others were surprised that Rodale would align itself with Cargill, a company seen as embodying the industrial-scale, chemical-dependent agricultural systems Rodale initially set out to disrupt. In recent years, Cargill has come under fire for failing to end large-scale deforestation in its international supply chains, stop slavery and child labor in cocoa production, and reduce pollution from its industrial beef and grain production in the U.S. Nevertheless, Cargill has made public commitments to advancing regenerative practices and has partnered with other leading sustainable agriculture organizations, like Practical Farmers of Iowa.

Anna Lappé, food system expert and author of Diet for a Hot Planet, said that while the partnership would potentially improve environmental outcomes on the acres involved, corporate commitments should be considered in a larger context. “It’s important to ask: What is Cargill’s real impact on farm policy and farmland globally?” she said.

How the Organic Grain Initiative Will Work