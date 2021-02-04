Vermont Plans to Send Cash to Immigrant Farmworkers Left Out of Stimulus

When the COVID-19 pandemic plunged the country into upheaval last March, Eli, an immigrant who had worked on dairy farms in Vermont for five years, was on the other side of the country.

Eli and her husband had traveled to Los Angeles to meet her daughter, who was coming from Mexico. But, as the country shut down, they couldn’t find work in California and wouldn’t be able to meet her daughter after all. Eli was two months pregnant at the time, so she and her husband returned to Vermont. But the farms there, facing plummeting milk prices and wary of bringing in new workers, had stopped hiring. Eli’s family struggled to find jobs and a place to live, until a friend helped them out. But when the federal government dispersed $1,200 in stimulus money, they didn’t receive any support. “It was pretty hard to make ends meet,” Eli said. Now, Eli, who asked that we not use her last name, is among thousands of immigrants who will soon get coronavirus relief money from the state of Vermont. The state’s migrant farmworker population is small but critical to its dairy industry, so last fall legislators approved stimulus payments matching those in the CARES Act for residents who didn’t receive them in the spring because of their immigration status. Eligible adults will get a one-time payment of $1,200, and children under age 17 will get $500.

Eli at home in Vermont. (Photo by Elizabeth Hewitt)

Vermont is not the first state to pass such a measure. Due to the exclusion of many immigrants from federal COVID-19 aid, relief for at least 1.2 million of the nation’s farmworkers has been scattershot across the country, depending on what measures state and local governments, and local organizations, have set up. The advocates pushing for this form of stimulus say it’s not just a matter of supporting the immigrants who work in the food system through the crisis, but about recognizing their rights. “People were calling us essential workers, right? ‘Heroes of the pandemic,’” Eli explained in Spanish through an interpreter. “But they were not treating us fairly.” Patchwork Aid for Farmworkers

Farmworkers have long been vulnerable to unsafe working conditions, unstable housing, and food insecurity, Alexis Guild of advocacy group Farmworker Justice noted.

When Eli and her husband returned to Vermont last spring, the dairy industry, and dairy workers, were facing turmoil. The COVID-19 shutdown caused the price of milk to plummet. By September, 20 dairy farms in the state had shut down.