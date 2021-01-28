Questions Remain about Big Food’s Influence on the New Dietary Guidelines

When the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Agriculture (USDA), released new Dietary Guidelines for Americans on December 29, 2020, they looked almost identical to the ones released five years earlier. There were new guidelines related to pregnancy, breastfeeding, and children under two, but to those who’d been paying attention to the process, what stood out was what had not changed.

Most glaringly, the guidelines failed to take up key recommendations from the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, the group of experts responsible for preparing a detailed report intended to inform the final guidelines. This year, that document was 835 pages long and included recommendations for lowering the amount of recommended daily sugar from 10 percent of one’s daily calories to 6 percent, as well as limiting alcohol consumption to one drink a day for both men and women. This marked a shift from the previous guidance of up to two alcoholic drinks for men a day. The committee also noted the need to consider the context of “sustainability of the food supply and food insecurity,” which is especially relevant in a time when food’s link to climate change has become increasingly clear and food insecurity is at a historic high due to the pandemic. Food policy experts are concerned that the “go-to source” on healthy eating has failed to keep pace with nutrition science, often to the benefit of major food and beverage companies. None of these recommendations made it into the final guidelines. For years, food policy experts have been concerned that the “go-to source” on healthy eating has failed to keep pace with nutrition science, often to the benefit of major food and beverage companies that wield considerable influence over the guideline setting process. “This is a movie we’ve seen before,” said Sarah Reinhardt, the lead food systems and health analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “The scientific advisory committee publishes a fairly thorough, scientific report using rigorous methods. And when the final guidelines come out, suddenly the federal government has walked back some of the most significant recommendations.” While the direct impact of corporate influence over the process is hard to quantify, it’s worth a look into the many points at which food companies—and the trade groups they pay to do their lobbying—may have impacted this latest process. The Power of the Guidelines

Billed as “the nation’s go-to source for nutrition advice” by HHS, the dietary guidelines affect the entire food supply chain: what is produced, consumed, and eaten—especially by food-insecure Americans.

And while some food brands modify their products according to the recommendations, it’s not clear how the guidelines—or the education campaigns designed to show the makeup of the dinner plate—drive consumer decision making. Only one in 10 Americans eat the recommended allowance of fruit and vegetables, for instance. But policymakers and educators all rely on these guidelines. And they help shape a wide array of food assistance programs including the National School Lunch Program, the Elderly Nutrition Program, the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). All this translates to dollars—and even if it’s not apparent to the average consumer, the guidelines play an enormous role impacting the bottom lines of many of the nation’s food companies. The new guidelines also include for the first time advice on the entire lifecycle, from infancy to old age, which extends their impact—and potentially reach of corporations—even further. A Familiar Playbook

There are two main avenues for corporations to influence the final guidelines: written and oral public comments, as well as lobbying and undocumented meetings or correspondences with members of Congress.